Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati leaders declare June 2 baseball “Re-Opening Day”

The Associated Press
 11 days ago

CINCINNATI (AP) — Elected officials and business leaders in the Cincinnati area on Thursday described plans for a “Re-Opening Day” in the Ohio city that has gone without its baseball opening day traditions the last two years because of the pandemic.

The June 2 afternoon game with the Philadelphia Phillies will mark the return of full seating capacity at the Reds’ Great American Ball Park home after most seats were closed off to begin this season. City and county leaders said it will be a “half-day holiday” and they want everyone to wear red and to gather in downtown entertainment venues to celebrate.

Tickets as low as $5 each are being sold for the game.

“No city does Opening Day like Cincinnati,′ said Jill Meyer, President and CEO of the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber. She calls June 2 a time to “celebrate the future, and honor what we have been through together as a community.”

