In recent months, automakers have ramped up their commitment to connected vehicle services, bringing to light a number of privacy issues. This has caused a rift in China recently, as Tesla has come under fire for the way it stores and handles customer data, to the point where government officials actually instructed employees who own Teslas not to park them inside compounds, essentially calling them security risks. This prompted Tesla to set up a site in China to store this sensitive data, and now, Ford vehicle data will also be stored locally and kept within the country, according to Reuters.