St. Louis 3-year-old injured when shots fired at mom’s car

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 3-year-old boy was shot while sitting in his mother’s car with four other children in St. Louis, police said.

The woman left the children in the car while she was dropping off groceries for a family member Wednesday evening. She told police she was standing on the front porch when she heard gunshots.

When the shooting stopped, she found the 3-year-old boy had been shot in the torso and bullet holes on her car, police said.

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital. Police said his vital signs were initially stable but they did not have a condition report Thursday morning, KSDK reported.

Two 1-year-old boys, a 6-year-old boy and a 9-year-old boy who were inside the vehicle were not injured. No one else was hurt, police said.

No details about possible suspects or a motive have been released.