Today marks the beginning of Canada Road Safety Week, a 7-day national campaign aimed at making Canada's roads the safest in the world. This annual awareness campaign is designed to increase public compliance with safe driving measures in order to save lives and reduce injuries on Canada’s roads. The focus of this campaign continues to be on behaviours that put drivers, passengers, pedestrians and other vulnerable road users at risk: impaired driving, distracted driving, aggressive driving, and not wearing a seatbelt.