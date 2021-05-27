HSE: Staff Will Be Paid Today, Despite Cyber-Attack.

Even the casual observer who pays some attention to the world’s goings on knows that the time has long passed since we awoke to a day without any cybersecurity incidents. I suppose it’s a little like pollution. We know it’s there, we cannot escape it, though it rarely if ever has a direct impact on us that changes our day-to-day. We acknowledge that the lakes and rivers where we swim or fish are less than pure. We can see that power plants exhaust questionable microparticles. And, we jump aboard the superhighway of information in one form or another, despite the pervasive nature of security and privacy risks. These things, negative as they are, simply wend their ways into life. We accept, or deny, or in the worse cases are compelled to deal with them.