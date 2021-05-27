Cancel
HSE: Staff Will Be Paid Today, Despite Cyber-Attack.

By Ciara Plunkett
kfmradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere may be issues with overtime, however. The HSE says staff will be paid today despite the cyber-attack - but there may be mistakes with the amounts they receive. It says basic pay and allowances will be paid as normal, but there may be issues with overtime and other extras.

www.kfmradio.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel And Subsistence#Hse#Cyber Attack#Ransomware#Hse Ireland#Service Disruptions#Disruption#Attack#Today#Normal
