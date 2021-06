Zinedine Zidane has criticised Real Madrid and president Florentino Perez over a lack of “faith”, which he said led to his decision to step down as manager last week.Zidane quit his second spell at the Spanish club following a trophyless season last campaign, after returning to the Bernabeu in 2019. The former Real Madrid player guided the club to the title in LaLiga the previous year and won three successive Champions Leagues in his first stint in charge.In an open letter in Spanish newspaper AS published on Monday, Zidane went public with his reasons for stepping down and indicated he...