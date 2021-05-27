Patrick "Pat" Mangan

It felt wonderful to go to the Burnsville High School Reunion Picnic, and I compliment those who put it together so that our food was served in “take out” containers and everything was planned well. My sister, Mary Ann Bucklew, and I sat in folding arm chairs that she brought which my son, Chuck Bucklew, set in a table-less space close to the kitchen window and the bathroom. Shirley Ann (Singleton) Lloyd sat in a folded chair between Mary Ann and me. This worked out well because everyone knows Shirley Ann, so everyone came to see her and greeted us or Shirley introduced us. We saw a lot of people, but not anyone from my class of 1951 or Mary Ann and Shirley’s class of 1953. I recognized several people, Ruth McLaughlin, Tom Crutchfield, but he turned quickly and I didn’t get to speak to him, Darrell Brown who as a youngster was always friendly to me (though I am several years his elder). Also saw Butch McPherson and Debbie McPherson at separate times, Jack Dean, Donald Conrad, Shirley Ann’s son, Beckner whose first name I have forgotten, Marge Hardman Burke, Sue Harris who lived up on the top of Church Street hill, Jane Wine, Sonie Wine, Shirley Brown, Hilda and Bruce (forget their last name, but she is one of the Brown beauties) along with her sister, Bobbie and her husband, Paul Bragg, Lamona Casto, another Brown beauty, and, of course, Pam Brown, the beauty who is now my daughter-in-law. I wish I could remember everyone I was introduced to, or knew, but I cannot. Wish anyone who saw and knew me would let me hear from them. Oh, yes, the first person I recognized all on my own and called out to was Gary Crutchfield. I wish his mom had felt like attending.