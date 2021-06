Standing on the summit of Cothelstone Hill on the southern edge of the Quantocks, the circle of beech trees known as the Seven Sisters is thought to mark the outline of a prehistoric platform cairn. Further fascinating remnants of the hill’s long history of human activity include bronze age barrows and the ruins of an early 20th-century tower. To reach the top, follow the obvious path straight up from the car park – on a clear day the views stretch to Wales. Descend the far side to return along the hill’s wooded southern flanks. Cothelstone is open access land, so exploring is encouraged. Fyne Court (National Trust, free entry, no booking required) with its wild, rambling grounds and cafe, is a mile away.