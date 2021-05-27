Cancel
Niagara County, NY

Another Rabies Case Found In Niagara County

By Clay Moden
 7 days ago
The spring and summer weather is finally here and that means you will be outdoors more often and possibly encountering wildlife in places you didn't expect. Make sure you keep a safe distance. The Niagara County Department of Health says a third rabies case has been confirmed in Newfane. It...

96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran.

