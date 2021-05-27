Another Rabies Case Found In Niagara County

The Niagara County Department of Health (NCDOH) confirmed a rabid raccoon on Ewings Road, Town of Newfane on May 11, 2021. This is the second confirmed rabid raccoon in the Town of Newfane in the past 30 days. The Ewings Road resident killed the raccoon that had attacked his two dogs on May 8, 2021. NCDOH submitted the animal for testing to NYSDOH Wadsworth Center, Griffin Laboratory. Both dogs were up to date on their rabies vaccinations and will undergo a routine health check in 45 days. Bats, raccoons, skunks, and fox are all common wildlife carriers of the rabies virus. It is possible that a rabid animal can shed (share) the virus by direct contact before symptoms appear visible. A rabid animal can only be confirmed by submitting a laboratory sample.