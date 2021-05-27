Savannah Serves Largest Vessel Ever, Expanding to Handle Additional Big Ships

Port of Savannah served the largest vessel ever this week, the 16,000+ TEU Marco Polo. The port is expanding berth capacity to handle additional big ships. The largest container ship to ever serve the U.S. East Coast called on the largest single container facility in North America Wednesday. As the massive 16,000-TEU vessel docked at the Port of Savannah’s Berth 9, a team of logistics professionals tackled the CMA CGM Marco Polo with seven ship-to-shore cranes and hundreds of men and women on the ground and aboard the vessel to load and unload an estimated 6,000 TEUs of cargo.