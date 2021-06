PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI), the Venice-based manufacturer of window and door category, recently named Ryan S. Quinn as its new in-house general counsel. Quinn brings more than 12 years of experience representing and advising a variety of clients in corporate law, most recently as as senior vice-president, co-general counsel and secretary for LendingTree, Inc. In his new role at PGT, Quinn will identify and manage legal issues for all departments, as well as oversee corporate governance and business policy. Additionally, he will handle contract negotiations, advise the board of directors on legal matters, and assist with compliance reporting and public policy. He received his juris doctor from Case Western Reserve University and bachelor’s degree in political science and business administration from Baldwin-Wallace University.