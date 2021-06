(Do you want to make an impact with your content? Interested in writing Movie or Politics or General stories? contact us at [email protected]) It is well known that due to the unavailability of the Covid vaccine, 18-45 year age group was restricted for a brief period of time for the vaccine drive. After the first dose was administered in many people above 45+ age, now in the interim, the Telangana government facilitated second dose of COVID-19 jab for 45+ age group from Tuesday across Telangana.