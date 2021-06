By the team behind The Dutch Ale House in Saugerties, the restaurant tempts with delectable dishes and drinks at the Woodstock Golf Club. There’s a particularly dreamy spot in Ulster County where the Sawkill Creek ripples quietly through the rolling grounds of the Woodstock Golf Club. The location is a perfect sliver of Catskills living, with the serenity of nature, the beauty of the Hudson Valley, and the shoppable attractions nearby all rolled into one idyllic destination. It’s here, at the very entrance to Woodstock proper, that Millstream Tavern resides.