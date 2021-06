Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a TikTok that is sure to give you some inspiration. Kiah Mansell, a Lake Charles resident, hiking up the Manitou Incline in Colorado. “I decided it would be fun to take little snippets of video throughout the day to post to my family and friends, and that was a fun thing on Facebook for them to follow along,” Mansell said. “At the end of the day, I strung those videos together and posted them on my TikTok, and it just blew up.”