Traverse City, MI

Cody Sovis: Rethinking rush hour with small tweaks

By CODY SOVIS Columnist
Traverse City Record-Eagle
 11 days ago

I’ve got a confession to make. It’s about this time of the year that I take a little bit of joy in the massive traffic back-ups that plague the Parkway and some other busy thoroughfares of Traverse City. It’s probably because I’m on my bike. I admit I take a...

www.record-eagle.com
Grand Traverse County, MItraverseticker.com

Roundabouts Are Here To Stay, With More On The Horizon

It’s time for locals to get used to roundabouts. That’s the advice of Grand Traverse County Road Commission (GTCRC) Manager Brad Kluczynski, who tells The Ticker that the trend of roundabout construction in and around Grand Traverse County – and statewide – “is not something that’s going away anytime soon.” In light of in-progress roundabout construction at the intersection of Parsons and Airport Access roads, as well as work slated to start in June on new a roundabout at Four Mile and Hammond, The Ticker takes a closer look at the trend, digging into the numbers to ask the question: Do roundabouts really work?
Traverse City, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

TC Boom Boom Club has safety plan

TRAVERSE CITY — The boom and flash of Fourth of July fireworks are one summer tradition that could return to Traverse City in 2021. First, city commissioners must approve TC Boom Boom Club’s permit application. They previously asked for more information on how to conduct the event safely during what’s widely hoped to be the tail end of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S.
Michigan StateMy North.com

Best Dates & Locations to Explore Northern Michigan’s Night Sky

From dark sky preserves to notable sky-watching events, find out the tips and tricks to exploring all Northern Michigan’s night sky has to offer. 30-second exposure of the Milky Way and shooting star at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. Photo by Thomas Bos. Where to Find Dark Skies in Northern Michigan.
Michigan StateTraverse City Record-Eagle

Michigan gas prices drop 1 cent

TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan's up-and-down gasoline prices took the slightest downturn. State motorists paid an average of $2.95 for a gallon of regular unleaded gas, a drop of 1 cent from last week. The average price for a gallon is 17 cents more than this time last month and $1.11 more than this time in 2020, according to the weekly report from AAA — The Auto Club Group.
Traverse City, MItraverseticker.com

Lawsuit, Hotels, Graduation And More: Revisiting Recent Ticker News

Remember that story The Ticker published last November about new hotels in East Bay Township? Or the high-stakes lawsuit between several wineries and Peninsula Township? Well, things have changed regarding many recent Ticker stories. So we’re here today to provide the latest scoops on a handful of news items we covered over the past six months.
Michigan StatePosted by
Bend With Tasha

Is Michigan Required to Wear a Mask?

(Photo By Kastasha Harris/Pexels) Just a few days ago we received information that people that reside in Michigan no longer have to wear masks. This announcement has raised a lot of questions in the state of Michigan regarding what places, vaccinated and not vaccinated.
Michigan StatePosted by
Matthew Donnellon

Independent Commission Preparing to Re-draw Michigan Districts

Michigan is in the midst of a redistricting effort. In the United States, districts are redrawn every 10 years to reflect demographic changes in the state. This time it will be different as an independent group, the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, will be redrawing the boundaries instead of the state legislature, “Michigan’s Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission — a group of five independents, four Republicans and four Democrats randomly selected from a pool of thousands of applicants — is constitutionally obligated to redraw the state’s Congressional, state House and state Senate political district maps based on the latest U.S. Census data and a myriad of other criteria, including communities of interest.”
Michigan Statewsgw.com

Click It or Ticket Seat Belt Enforcement Underway in Michigan

Officers from police departments, sheriff’s offices and the Michigan State Police are conducting seat belt enforcement across the state over the next three weeks. May 17 is the first day of the annual “Click it or Ticket” campaign. “So often, critical injuries and the loss of life on our roadways...
Traverse City, MIUpNorthLive.com

Northwest Michigan Health Services to hold five pop-up vaccine clinics

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Several COVID-19 vaccine clinics are planned for northern Michigan to help step up efforts to vaccinate people. The clinics will be held at numerous locations through Northwest Michigan Health Services (NMHSI). Pop-upclinicswillbeheldonthefollowingschedule:. Monday(5/17) 10a.m. – 4p.m. LeelanauChristianNeighbors,7322E.DuckLake Rd.,Lake Leelanau. (Pfizerfor12+ofage,singledoseJohnson&Johnsonalso availableforage18+) Tuesday(5/18) 10a.m. – 5p.m. NMHSIClinic10767,TraverseHwy,Traverse...
Michigan Statemibiz.com

EPA issues $900K in grants to assess Southwest Michigan brownfields

Kalamazoo County and the Southcentral Michigan Planning Council are receiving a total of $900,000 in federal grants to assess commercial and industrial brownfield properties. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency today announced the funding, which includes $300,000 for the county and $600,000 for the Southcentral Michigan Planning Council (SMPC). Grant recipients will use the funding to investigate the environmental condition of abandoned industrial and commercial properties that have been targeted for redevelopment. The SMPC serves communities in Barry, Branch, Calhoun, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph counties.
Michigan Statefox2detroit.com

West Michigan experiencing spike in fentenayl-related overdoses

DETROIT (FOX 2) - There has been a spike in fentanyl-related overdoses in two counties on the west side of the state, according to the Michigan Poison Center at Wayne State University. Cass and Van Buren counties are experiencing more overdoses related to the drug that is 100 times more...
Michigan StateDetroit News

Michigan adds 2,230 cases, 20 deaths from COVID-19

Michigan added 2,230 coronavirus cases and 20 deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, including cases from Sunday. The latest figures bring Michigan's total number of cases to 869,854 and deaths to 18,627 since the virus was first detected in March 2020, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.