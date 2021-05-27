Cody Sovis: Rethinking rush hour with small tweaks

It’s time for locals to get used to roundabouts. That’s the advice of Grand Traverse County Road Commission (GTCRC) Manager Brad Kluczynski, who tells The Ticker that the trend of roundabout construction in and around Grand Traverse County – and statewide – “is not something that’s going away anytime soon.” In light of in-progress roundabout construction at the intersection of Parsons and Airport Access roads, as well as work slated to start in June on new a roundabout at Four Mile and Hammond, The Ticker takes a closer look at the trend, digging into the numbers to ask the question: Do roundabouts really work?