🏃5A state track and field results

Hays Post
Hays Post
 17 days ago
The 5 and 6A state track and field meet starts at 8 a.m. Friday. Listen to 101.9 The Bull for updates and check back with HaysPost for updated results throughout the day. Jaren Kanak – 2nd best time in prelims (10.66). Qualifies for finals. Malik Bah – 13th (11.38) Boys...

Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

