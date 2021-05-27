🏃5A state track and field results

It was a solid day for the Lebanon High School track and field team at the MSHSAA Class 5 State championships that were held on Thursday at Jefferson City High School. Between the boys’ and girls’ teams, the ‘Jackets had four individual athletes competing in five events and had two relay teams qualify. The team medaled in four events for the day, with senior Cordell Zebel becoming the first LHS track and field athlete to medal in multiple events since 2009. Juniors Jocee Pettyjohn and Tristan Wilson also medaled in their respective events. Zebel finished seventh in the 300m hurdles with a time of 40.08 seconds and 7th in the javelin throw with a mark of 48.44m to finish out his illustrious career. “Cordell has been a great kid for our program these last four years,” head coach Shane Rebmann said. “It was great to see his work pay off.” For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.