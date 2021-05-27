🏃5A state track and field results

Utah claims to have the “greatest snow on Earth,” but it also creates major headaches for Park City High School’s track and field team. Track and field coach Dave Yocum and his team will clear snow off the track after every snowfall to prevent too much ice from freezing over. It’s not until later in the year when a plow comes by and clears whatever is left over. Yocum said that there was still snow on the south side of the track as late as April and there would be times that they could only practice with one lane.