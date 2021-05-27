Cancel
Public Health

US appetite for Covid-19 treatments remains undiminished

By Jacob Plieth
evaluate.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a week in which the US FDA moved to restrict emergency use authorisations for new Covid-19 vaccines, developers will be heartened to see that the agency’s willingness to greenlight coronavirus treatments remains undiminished. Witness the EUA granted yesterday to Vir/Glaxosmithkline’s late-to-the-game antibody sotrovimab (VIR-7831). And today Molecular Partners and...

Public HealthUS News and World Report

Inside the Race to Find a COVID-19 Treatment Pill

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - In early 2020, as a new deadly coronavirus began spreading around the world, Pfizer Inc assembled what it called a “SWAT team” of scientists and chemists to identify a potential treatment to fight COVID-19. The U.S. pharmaceutical giant, which had begun exploring a vaccine, also wanted to produce a pill that could stop the infection from progressing, similar to how the widely-used Tamiflu drug fights influenza. The team scoured Pfizer’s library of molecules looking for unused compounds to help jumpstart the process, and quickly identified a promising candidate.
Medical & Biotechbioworld.com

A CHMP thumbs up for the Vir-GSK early COVID-19 treatment

The EMA issued a positive scientific opinion on Glaxosmithkline plc (GSK) and Vir Biotechnology Inc.’s sotrovimab for early COVID-19 treatment. The Committee for Human Medicinal Products (CHMP)’s opinion concerns the monoclonal antibody’s use for adolescents ages 12 and older weighing at least 40 kg (88 pounds), plus adults. All must risk progressing to severe COVID-19 and not require oxygen supplementation.
Public Healthgoodmenproject.com

COVID-19: An Individualized Treatment Framework

The elderly are among those at greatest risk of serious infection and death from the coronavirus (COVID-19). By individualizing treatment for COVID-19 and its complications, a significant advance in medicine and improving care could be achieved. Dr Richard Aguilar and colleagues have developed the first known evidence-based recommendations for individualized treatment. These recommendations were derived from a preliminary review of existing research, followed by implementation of a disease progression and treatment model from a cohort of nearly 40,000 patients. The key to improving outcomes is determining risk and individualizing care. The tailoring of COVID-19 management is in its nascent form.
Medical & BiotechLife Style Extra

US regulator authorises GSK and Vir's sotrovimab for Covid treatment

(Alliance News) - GlaxoSmithKline PLC and Vir Biotechnology Inc on Wednesday said the US Food & Drug Administration granted an emergency use authorization for sotrovimab, an investigational single-dose monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Covid-19. The Brentford, England-based pharmaceutical company said treatment with sotrovimab resulted in an 85% reduction...
Public Healthspeakingofresearch.com

FDA Authorizes Additional Monoclonal Antibody for Treatment of COVID-19

While much has been written about the various COVID-19 vaccines (prevention), including here are Speaking of Research, less emphasis has been placed on the treatment of COVID-19 patients—both earlier on in the pandemic and even at present. Part of this relates to some inherent skepticism of the value of using existing treatments for a new emergent disease. One of the primary issues with using drugs whose safety profile has not been extensively tested in relation to a new disease, is the potential for harm to the patient. However, in a time of crisis, with, to date, ~3.5 million deaths globally, some physicians have argued that they have failed in utilizing combination approaches to drugs to help individuals with severe COVID manage their symptoms and have testified before congress about this tragic failure. While we are unlikely to adjudicate these issues at this venue, it is worth mentioning if only to again highlight how partisan politics which sidelines science can lead to the catastrophic loss of life.
Medical & Biotechpharmaceutical-technology.com

Appili to progress Phase III oral Covid-19 treatment trial

Appili Therapeutics is set to continue its ongoing Phase III PRESECO trial of oral therapy, Avigan/Reeqonus (favipiravir), without modification to treat mild-to-moderate Covid-19. The move is in line with the recommendation by an independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB), which found no safety concerns that need trial termination. Furthermore,...
Public Healthpharmtech.com

FDA Issues EUA for mAb Therapy for the Treatment of COVID-19

FDA has issued an emergency use authorization for sotrovimab, an investigational monoclonal antibody therapy, for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19. FDA announced on May 26, 2021 that it has issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for sotrovimab, an investigational monoclonal antibody (mAb) therapy, for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients with positive viral testing results and who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19.
U.S. PoliticsInternational Business Times

Infographic: Breakthrough COVID-19 Cases Remain Rare In US

In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has published further public data about breakthrough Covid-19 cases and it shows that vaccines have been highly effective at reducing infections, hospitalizations and death. As of late April, around 101 million Americans had been fully vaccinated and the CDC's data states that 10,262 cases of Covid-19 occurred among fully vaccinated people, 995 of whom required hospitalization with 160 deaths recorded. The trends mirror those of Israel which has reported a handful of infections among its fully vaccinated population with a successful vaccine rollout resulting in both cases and hospitalizations collapsing.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

FDA approves third COVID-19 antibody treatment for emergency use

(HealthDay)—A third antibody treatment designed to keep high-risk COVID-19 patients from winding up in the hospital was approved for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday. Importantly, in lab tests the newly authorized drug, dubbed sotrovimab, neutralized the highly infectious virus variant that is crippling India,...
Public Healthkathmandupost.com

Doctors in Dolpa warn of halting Covid-19 treatment

Doctors at the District Hospital in Dolpa have warned of halting all medical services and treatment for Covid-19 patients until they are provided with the promised risk allowances and facilities. On Monday, the doctors released a written statement stating that they would boycott regular duties unless their allowances and facilities...
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

DEFINE: Trial designed to test repurposed treatments in patients with COVID-19

A team of scientists from the United Kingdom has designed an experimental medicine trial to evaluate the safety/tolerability, and efficacy profiles of a panel of candidate repurposed therapies in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients. A detailed outline of the trial is currently available on the medRxiv* preprint server. Background. Coronavirus...
CancerStars and Stripes

COVID-19 forces physicians to rethink overdone or unnecessary treatments

Stars and Stripes is making stories on the coronavirus pandemic available free of charge. See more staff and wire stories here. Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter here. Please support our journalism with a subscription. COVID-19 is opening the door for researchers to address a problem that has vexed...
Public Healthhealio.com

VIDEO: Psoriasis itself, treatment 'does not seem' to impact COVID-19 risks

In this video, Joel M. Gelfand, MD, MSCE, professor of dermatology and epidemiology at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, addresses concerns that treatments for psoriatic disease could increase patients’ risk for COVID-19 infection or severe illness. Gelfand discussed these and other COVID-19-related concerns among patients with psoriasis...
Public HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: FDA Authorizes Additional Monoclonal Antibody For Treatment Of COVID-19

SILVER SPRING, Md., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the investigational monoclonal antibody therapy sotrovimab for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kilograms [about 88 pounds]) with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing and who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death. This includes, for example, individuals who are 65 years of age and older or individuals who have certain medical conditions.
Public Healthkathmandupost.com

Nepal woefully short on human resources for Covid-19 treatment

Manmohan Memorial Medical College and Teaching Hospital at Swayambhu in Kathmandu started intensive care for Covid-19 patients a week ago. The hospital, which has been providing general intensive care for years, was unable to provide the service to Covid-19 patients because it did not have sufficient critical care experts. The...
Public Healthwtae.com

WATCH: UPMC on expanded eligibility guidelines for COVID-19 treatment

UPMC on Wednesday discussed the FDA's recent expansion of eligibility guidelines for COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment and how the healthcare system is making the treatment available. Watch the news briefing with UPMC and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services: Click the video player above. Dr. Meredith Chuk, HHS...