Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oakland City, IN

Oakland City University Investigated for Alleged Discrimination Based on Disability

witzamfm.com
 14 days ago

OAKLAND CITY, INDIANA - According to Student and Military Advocate Gary Love, on May 20, 2021, a claimant was notified that the U.S. Department of Education, Office of Civil Rights opened an investigation against Oakland City University for alleged discrimination based on disability. The alleged discrimination took place between April 23, 2021, and May 14, 2021. The Department of Education, Office of Civil Rights is responsible of enforcing Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 (Section 504), 29 U. S.C. 794 and implementing regulation, 34 C.F.R., Part 104, which prohibits discrimination based on disability by recipients of Federal financial Assistance. To learn more about the laws that the Office of Civil Rights enforces, visit http://www.ed.gov/ocr.

www.witzamfm.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Education
City
Oakland City, IN
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Love
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disability#Federal Assistance#Insufficient Evidence#Financial Regulation#Http Www Ed Gov Ocr#Alleged Discrimination#Student#Laws#Sex#Recipients#S C
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Indiana StateEvening Star

Health officer says schools can be mask-optional

AUBURN — DeKalb County’s health officer is endorsing a mask-optional policy for public schools starting June 1. Dr. Mark Souder announced the change Monday. “Barring further CDC or Indiana State Department of Health guidance, the DeKalb County Health Department is recommending a mask-optional policy for students and staff in all school settings beginning June 1, 2021,” Souder said.