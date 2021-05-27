Oakland City University Investigated for Alleged Discrimination Based on Disability

OAKLAND CITY, INDIANA - According to Student and Military Advocate Gary Love, on May 20, 2021, a claimant was notified that the U.S. Department of Education, Office of Civil Rights opened an investigation against Oakland City University for alleged discrimination based on disability. The alleged discrimination took place between April 23, 2021, and May 14, 2021. The Department of Education, Office of Civil Rights is responsible of enforcing Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 (Section 504), 29 U. S.C. 794 and implementing regulation, 34 C.F.R., Part 104, which prohibits discrimination based on disability by recipients of Federal financial Assistance. To learn more about the laws that the Office of Civil Rights enforces, visit http://www.ed.gov/ocr.