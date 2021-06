The world is crawling with supercars, or so it seems if you live in one of the wealthier spots on the globe. By our rough guesstimate, based on some official sales figures from the manufacturers that provide it, and our best guesses for companies that don’t, there were roughly 36,358 supercars sold around the world in 2020. That’s a lot of supercars. But that’s also out of about 74 million plain-old, generic vehicles sold worldwide in the same timeframe. That means only 0.04 percent of cars sold on the planet in 2020 were supercars.