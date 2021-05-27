Pre-Purchase Exams: What to Expect, Presented by FLAIR Equine Nasal Strips
Before any investment, it is good to do your research on what you are getting into. Doing your research before investing into a horse isn’t any different! A pre-purchase exam performed by a veterinarian is the way to research the current health and soundness of a horse. Although a crystal ball would be ideal, a pre-purchase exam is the closest resource available to a suspected buyer for researching the horse in question.eventingnation.com