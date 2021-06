Those sweatpants you’ve been wearing the past 14 months are comfy, no doubt about it. But it may be time to dust off that formal wear — or at least see if it still fits. In-person events are coming back, starting with next month’s BET Awards, which will be the first major ceremony since the pandemic began to include fully vaccinated audience members. That’s another step on the road to TV normalcy — and something the Television Academy and CBS should be watching with interest as they begin to plan this year’s Emmy Awards telecast.