Minorities

What Climate Science Loses Without Enough Black Researchers

bloomberglaw.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVernon Morris had often felt invisible in a profession defined by observation. As a climate scientist, he’s encountered racist behavior at every level of his field. Feelings of isolation marked his early days analyzing atmospheric ozone chemistry, with virtually no Black peers. Morris has weathered groundless police harassment, and repeatedly been mistaken for a janitor when working at NASA decades ago as a grad student. He was once stopped at a science conference, despite wearing a speaker name badge, as he made his way to the podium to give a speech. And Morris has felt the sting of everyday slights, such as when White scientists and students go out of their way to avoid eye contact.

ScienceMichigan Daily

Let America’s educators teach science without the stigma

I once had an interaction with my high school physics teacher that has stuck with me ever since. During one of the weekly after school chats we’d have in her classroom, I wondered out loud why neither evolution nor the Big Bang theory was covered in the biology or physics curricula. My teacher explained to me that being in a town drenched in parochial ideology, there was a don’t ask, don’t tell policy covering the teaching of evolution. Science instructors were encouraged to not teach the subject and to only field questions when asked. While not surprising to me in light of the culture of my hometown — Ortonville, Mich. — it was infuriating to know that social pressure was pushing my science teachers to avoid evolution in their general science courses. No law was restricting them. The fear of becoming a social pariah was their only barrier to providing students with a scientifically complete education.
Scienceinfodocket.com

Science Europe Releases “Practical Guide to Sustainable Research Data”

This Practical Guide provides guidance to ensure the long-term preservation and accessibility of research data, and supports organisations to provide a framework in which researchers can share their output in a sustainable way. It includes three complementary maturity matrices for funders, performers, and data infrastructures. These allow them to evaluate...
Sciencetucson.com

University of Arizona alum's $2M gift to boost space science research

A $2 million gift from an anonymous University of Arizona alum is set to boost two of the school’s ongoing space science initiatives, the school said. Researches will use $1.5 million to analyze the asteroid sample being returned by the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft mission led by NASA. It will provide them...
EnvironmentIFLScience

Lakes Are Rapidly Losing Oxygen Thanks To Climate Change

Climate change is sapping the world’s lakes of oxygen. Recent decades have seen oxygen levels in most of the world's temperate freshwater lakes deplete rapidly, even faster than the "shocking" drops seen in the planet’s oceans. If the trend continues, this unforeseen side effect of the climate crisis could further threaten biodiversity and drinking water quality worldwide.
SciencePosted by
GreenMatters

Would Climate Change Happen Without Humans?

The Earth is getting warmer, the seas are rising steadily, and yet despite incontrovertible evidence of climate change’s destructive effects, many people remain inexplicably convinced that humans are not to blame. These naysayers believe that scientists are erroneously attributing naturally occurring variations in Earth’s atmosphere. As ridiculous as that might sound to some folks, others have begun to delve more deeply to investigate if climate change would have happened without humans.
Sciencewashingtonnature.org

Science at the Intersection of Nature and Climate

By Juliana Tadano, Masters of Policy and Administration Candidate 2021, University of Washington Evans School of Public Policy and Governance. Our team of four graduate interns explored the literature for very different NCS pathways this summer: forest management, riparian and tidal, shrub-steppe, agricultural, and policy landscapes. Through our independent research,...
Environmentthecordovatimes.com

NOAA proposes a $7B budget to research climate change

Officials with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have proposed a budget of $7 billion for fiscal year 2022, up from $1.5 billion in FY 2021, to fund research on what Commerce Secretary Gina M Raimondo is calling a climate crisis. “Our economic competitiveness relies on our communities’ resilience and...
MinoritiesScientific American

Science Shouldn’t Come at the Expense of Black Lives

Star Trek portrayed a vision of the future that was more equitable and just than the world we live in—but the way it articulated space as a “final frontier” recalls a legacy of violent frontier exploration and colonialism in the name of displacement and resource extraction. Quilombolas from the ethnic territory of Alcântara, are all too familiar with this history. Quilombolas, the descendants of enslaved Africans who escaped from plantations in Brazil to create their own settlements, called quilombos, have historically faced racism and exclusion at the hands of the Brazilian state. One current example is their displacement from their land in order to expand the development of an equatorial launchpad that promises to enhance international investment in Brazil as a destination for space launches.
Astronomybaltimoregaylife.com

Research and science/technology

Until about ten years ago, our closest neighbors in space were thought to be very dry. This image has since changed a series of discoveries of the effects of water on the surface. The two new studies on the topic are published in the journal Nature Astronomy. Scientists search for...
Energy IndustryThe Daily Collegian

Researchers awarded grant to advance geothermal energy science

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Over the last decade, geothermal energy has progressed throughout the world as an environmentally friendly, sustainable source of energy. Using the heat from the Earth’s crust, geothermal power plants harvest and store energy in massive underground reservoirs carved out of stone. Once built, the reservoirs are inaccessible and monitored remotely — but not infallible. Earthquakes and more can fracture the subsurface rock, risking the integrity of the reservoir and endangering energy production.
Sciencealbuquerqueexpress.com

What trainee science teachers in Ghana know about climate change

Science education is critical at a time when many countries need to respond to the potential impacts of climate change and ozone depletion. Ghana, for one, has seen the need for a skilled workforce of climate scientists and well informed citizens. The country has a national climate change policy in place to achieve this.
ScienceABQJournal

Groups ask PRC to accept climate change science

The New Mexico Attorney General’s Office, environmental organizations and community groups asked the state Public Regulation Commission on Thursday to accept climate change as “scientific fact.”. The organizations filed a motion for the PRC to recognize the contemporary “scientific consensus” acknowledging that climate change is caused by human activity, predominantly...
EnvironmentSeattle Times

Turning a corner on addressing climate change — but is it enough?

I don’t mean to rain emissions on the parade of good climate-crisis news, but all is not as it appears. The big news stateside was ExxonMobil shareholders voting, against management, to seat at least three directors nominated by a small hedge fund. (Tallying for a final seat remained under way late this week.)
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Axios

Biden's budget would boost NASA's science and climate portfolio

President Biden's budget request for NASA would give the space agency's science and climate change portfolios a big boost. Why it matters: The budget still needs to be approved by Congress, but it shows where the new administration's priorities lie. Catch up quick: If enacted, the budget proposal, announced last...
Softwarelodivalleynews.com

Researchers develop a thought-writer and a brain machine science time

The product mentioned in the title is not available in stores, one of those apps that write imposed sentences. I’m talking about brain-machine interfaces, which are attracting great interest from researchers due to the possibility of treating patients with disabilities in different functions, and transferring their ideas directly to a written basis. Think about how difficult it can be for someone with a spinal injury to make simple movements. Worse yet: imagine how painful it is when brain damage also prevents communication with others, due to motor difficulties with speech. A striking example is “The Escafandro ea Butterfly”, written through the eye movements of the paralyzed journalist Jean-Dominique Pope, who indicated yes or no to every letter given to him by his caregiver.
EnvironmentClimate Depot

In Climate Science, There Are ‘Lies, Damned Lies And Statistics’

In Climate Science, There Are ‘Lies, Damned Lies And Statistics’. ocean sun clouds“There are three kinds of lies: lies, damned lies and statistics,” a quote which Mark Twain in his Autobiography attributed to Benjamin Disraeli—though it more likely derives from the obiter dicta of the First Earl of Balfour. We...