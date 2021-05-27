What Climate Science Loses Without Enough Black Researchers

I once had an interaction with my high school physics teacher that has stuck with me ever since. During one of the weekly after school chats we’d have in her classroom, I wondered out loud why neither evolution nor the Big Bang theory was covered in the biology or physics curricula. My teacher explained to me that being in a town drenched in parochial ideology, there was a don’t ask, don’t tell policy covering the teaching of evolution. Science instructors were encouraged to not teach the subject and to only field questions when asked. While not surprising to me in light of the culture of my hometown — Ortonville, Mich. — it was infuriating to know that social pressure was pushing my science teachers to avoid evolution in their general science courses. No law was restricting them. The fear of becoming a social pariah was their only barrier to providing students with a scientifically complete education.