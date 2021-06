Mike Breen, FCRH ’83, was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and presented with the Curt Gowdy Media Award on May 14. Breen, who is a play-by-play announcer both for MSG Network and ABC/ESPN, accepted the award at an induction ceremony at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, saying during his speech that “I’ve had this enormous privilege to call so many great moments in NBA history, but the best part, the best part, has always been the lifetime of friendships that the game has given me.”