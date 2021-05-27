Quint's Final Four Preview: We Made It

On your stellar work to make the regular season and bowls even less relevant. I am jst about done with college football given the portal idiocy , NIL, and this. I really hope a group of colleges or entire conferences just revolt and say we are going to focus on student athletes and do it the old way. NCAA don't want to lose this $$$ to the potential of NFL building a minor league system, so basically NCAA has turned college ball into the minor leagues at the expense of alumni and fans of what used to make the sport fantastic.