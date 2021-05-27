Cancel
Quint's Final Four Preview: We Made It

By Quint Kessenich
Inside Lacrosse (press release)
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Photo Courtesy of Rachel Pincus/Notre Dame Athletics/NCAA) Championship Weekend is a celebration of the sport. After losing the 2020 season, this is the final act to what's been an historic year. These young men, their coaches and families have all endured a season like no other. The uncertainty, mixed scheduling, never-ending testing, discipline, protocols, sacrifices, more testing and common sense that's been required to advance has been overwhelming.

