Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Razer Blackshark V2 X Review: Superb headphones for gaming and meetings

By Jonathan Lamont
mobilesyrup.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA good pair of headphones can really make a difference when it comes to PC audio. Whether you’re playing a game, listening to music or giving updates in a meeting, crisp audio from a pair of headphones can make the experience so much better. I’ve clung desperately to a pair...

mobilesyrup.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Headphones#Best Headphones#Smartphone Gaming#Pc Gaming#Wireless Audio#Ath#Mkbhd#M50#Titanium#Razer Positions#Studio Headphones#Studio Monitor Headphones#Blackshark V2#Pc Audio#Solid Audio#Audio Work#Audio Quality#Windows Audio Settings#Crisp Audio#64 Bit Versions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
Electronicsreviewgeek.com

Sound Blaster Jam V2 Review: Sacrifices Were Made

The Sound Blaster Jam V2 is out, promising great sound for a budget price of $39.99. But you can’t have everything, so the question is: Do these headphones impress in general, or fall by the wayside chasing that high-end sound?. Here's What We Like. And What We Don't. The Sound...
Electronicscgmagonline.com

Series: The Best Gaming and Office Chairs for Women- The Razer Iskur

Gaming and office chairs are certainly always in demand, but as more of us transition to work-from-home and as our social lives become more desk centric, the demand has certainly turned up. Lots of us game, work, and socialize at our desks so it is more and more important that our setups are conducive to long hours in front of our screens. That means getting the right chair.
Electronicspowerup-gaming.com

Razer Orochi V2 Review – Good things in little packages

The Razer Orochi V2 is one of the rare tech products that totally takes me by surprise. Heck, I’d never even heard of the Orochi before opening this surprise package from Razer. So, if you’re like me, then some introductions are in order. The Orochi V2 is the second generation of Razer’s line of compact, ultra-lightweight wireless gaming mice. It’s designed for the ultimate road warriors who have a powerful gaming laptop and want to play Apex Legends in the cafe.
ElectronicsIGN

Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed Review

The Razer BlackWidow is one of the most iconic gaming keyboards of all time. It’s undergone numerous revisions over the years but today’s release marks new territory for the series with a new 65-percent compact form factor. If you found the ultra-compact Huntsman Mini too small but still like the idea of saving space on your desktop, this is a keyboard you won’t want to miss.
ElectronicsPosted by
Tom's Guide

Razer Blade 15 Advanced review

The Razer Blade 15 Advanced combines a thin, lightweight design with great game performance. Just be prepared to dish out a whole lot of money. We check over 130 million products every day for the best prices. Razer Blade 15 Advanced review: Specs. CPU: 10th-Gen Intel Core i7-10875H 2.3 GHz.
ElectronicsTrustedReviews

Logitech G Pro X Superlight Wireless Review

Logitech has delivered an incredibly precise gaming mouse with an absurd 63g footprint, making it one of the best choices for serious competitive gamers looking to cut the cord and upgrade. With a handy software suite and a terrific PTFE glide, even with that price tag, the G Pro X Superlight is providing serious bang for your buck.
Video Gamesausdroid.net

Razer and ROG take gaming laptops to new levels of performance

We’re seeing a continual evolution of computing and connected hardware. Now in our increasingly online world, mobile hardware is becoming more important to us as is entertainment. Razer and Republic of Gamers (ROG) are at the forefront of gaming developments and both have recently released new gaming laptops:. Razer Blade...
ElectronicsTechHive

Tribit QuietPlus 72 ANC headphone review: Effective noise cancelling on a budget

High-end active noise-cancelling headphones will run you $300 or more. Our top pick in this category—Sony’s WH-1000XM4—typically sell for about $350. This fact has lately driven many manufacturers to attempt to dramatically undercut the market with units that run less than $100. The latest in that budget brigade comes from Tribit, whose QuietPlus 72 are priced at $70 ($60 on Amazon). And as I was writing this review, Tribit was offering a 25-percent-off coupon on Amazon that brought the price all the way down to $45.
Electronicstechnikaya.com

Best Studio Headphones For Gaming

Gaming requires players to enjoy the details of their surroundings. If you will be using cheap, low-quality headsets or speakers while playing games, then spending money on expensive PCs is not a valid opinion. A good headset set will provide you with clear sound with excellent noise isolation features that will help you keep distractions out while playing games. It is not making sense to use $40-50 gaming headphones with a $1500 PC, right? So, here are top-rated studio headphones that will not break the bank. Razer, JBL, HelloPower, Plantronics, and a couple of other companies provide the best studio headphones for gaming in the market. Every gamer needs headphones that provide superior sound quality, comfortable to wear, and have perfect noise cancellation. For studio purposes, quality headphones are essential to enhance the music.
Cell Phonesgametyrant.com

Audeze Mobius Headphones Review: One Of The Best Audio Experiences Available

Most headphones these days claim to have the ability to place you as a player right into the action as if you were there for real. Most seemed to do that for me, up until this point. Audeze’s Mobius Wireless Planar Magnetic Gaming Headphones have swept the competition, making them the headphones that have risen my expectations for future experiences. The Mobius is versatile and delivers on its audio quality in droves, justifying its $399.99 price tag.
Video Gamesmaketecheasier.com

Save $40 on a Razer Viper Ultimate Gaming Mouse

When you’re in the midst of a long gaming session, you want a mouse that is fast enough to keep up with you and light in your hand so that you can play until you finally beat that level or opponent. The Razer Viper Ultimate Gaming Mouse will fit the bill. It claims to be the lightest wireless gaming mouse with the fastest gaming switches.
Electronicscogconnected.com

Get Razer Gaming Headsets, Logitech Gaming Mice, and Jabra Evolve2 Headphones Up to 41% Off

Another day in the pandemic, another day of gaming. But what if you just realized there’s an empty spot in your gaming set-up and you need a new gaming accessory to fill it? Don’t worry, we’ve all been there at some point, and we have a list of cool stuff to fill that hole in your heart. If you desperately crave a new mouse, headset, or even a laptop, we have your back. Here are ten great deals to take your gaming experience to the next level.
TechnologyTechRadar

Hyper X Pulsefire Dart wireless gaming mouse review

The HyperX Pulsefire Dart wireless gaming mouse is a well-built high-end mouse, perhaps hampered by an overly-conventional design. You can’t argue with the build quality: it tracks well, has responsive buttons and has a very nice squishy thumb rest. And it supports Qi charging, which is still unusual in 2021.
Electronicstechnewsinc.com

Razer Book 13 review: a sober ultrabook with a tangible format

There is an atmosphere of deja vu when looking at Razer’s Book 3. Its one-piece aluminum cover is clearly reminiscent of a particular MacBook Pro. However, Book 13 is more congruent with the flat surfaces and the four rounded corners well. Opening is done with one finger. Be careful, the...
Computerstechgamingreport.com

Razer gaming systems – with GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti for sale

Razer’s gaming PCs, which can be configured with even more RGB very extravagantly, can already be pre-ordered in China with Nvidia’s yet-to-officially-unveiled GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti graphics cards. The Chinese platform Small already lists the PCs. Razer is ahead of Nvidia. Obviously, Razer has started updating...
Computerswepc.com

Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021) Review – 1080p 360Hz Gaming Laptop

The Razer Blade Pro (early 2021 version), in its various sizes and configurations, is one of the most hotly anticipated laptops this year, coming equipped as it does with the latest 30-series graphics cards from Nvidia. Top of the list is the Razer Blade Pro 17 with 360Hz 1080p display and the RTX 3080 GPU – at the time of writing, the most powerful graphics card available for gaming laptops – and that is the machine we will be reviewing here today.
Video GamesPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Razer’s shrunk the Blackwidow V3 gaming keyboard

Razer has launched the Blackwidow V3 Mini Hyperspeed, featuring all of the high-end features of the original Blackwidow V3 gaming keyboard, but in a smaller form. Here’s what you need to know about it. New features. With PC gamers clamouring for more desk space in recent years, Razer’s new Blackwidow...
Electronicswebeenow.com

HS-720 V2 after 1 month of use, the new Creative headphones

According to the dynamics and routines of computer use today, especially for teleworking, distance education or communication in general, the use of headphones is essential. Creative Technology recently unveiled its new headset with microphone HS-720 V2, ergonomically designed and lightweight, with USB connectivity and noise-canceling condenser microphone, today I tell you about my experience with them.