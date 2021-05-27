Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market Report 2021: COVID-19, Qualitative Analysis and Competitive Industry Scenario 2026

Global logistics consulting market was valued at US$ 16,755.4 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 35,775.5 million by 2028 growing at an estimated CAGR of 9.9% over the forecast period. Any business will only grow if it is successful in catering the demands of its consumers that too within a specific period of time and in order to do so, it needs to have a strong and robust supply chain. COVID-19 is disrupting global distribution on a scale unseen in recent times. Increased border controls and customs regulations resulting in longer wait times, and lack of capacity for long-haul and last-mile fulfilment are creating extreme challenges for logistics organizations. As a result, organizations have to quickly adapt by accelerating their digital transformation agendas. Driven by heightened consumer expectations from interactions with online retailers like Alibaba and Amazon, logistics businesses have started to introduce capabilities like end-to-end inventory visibility, real-time order monitoring, and super reverse logistics experiences. Incumbent businesses are being forced to innovate and adopt new digital tools faster than ever to minimize disruptions. Leaders must take urgent action to respond to new conditions, support the workforce and sustain business operations. But they should also use this opportunity to reset their operations with digital capabilities and renew their logistics operating models. This reset will help increase operational efficiency and effectiveness.