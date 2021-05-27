The Best Wireless Headphones for Your Money
Bottom Line Sony's WH-1000XM4 headphones deliver a rich, well-balanced sound performance for even the keenest ears and feature the most impressive noise-cancellation around. The Sennheiser HD 450BT offer excellent sound quality and decent noise cancellation, and they can be adjusted as necessary. At $150, these headphones are a terrific value. For less than $100, the Jabra Elite 45h provides punchy bass lines, paired with a lightweight build that can hold an impressive battery life up to 50 hours per charge. For around $130, the Jabra Elite 75t can outmatch (or come close to) more expensive earbuds, delivering rich bass, clear vocals and excellent noise cancellation. The Airpods Pro remain one of the most sought-after wireless earbuds for good reason: sleek design, quality noise cancellation and superb sound quality.money.com