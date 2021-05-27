Cool Stuff: Ann Bembi’s Hyper-Detailed ‘Lord of the Rings’ Prints Are Absolutely Gorgeous

There’s something haunting about the type of music that’s used on projects such as The Lord of the Rings, especially when it’s taken seriously enough that it takes on such a beautiful quality as this. No offense to Billy Boyd, aka Pippin, but the Gingertail cover has him beat pretty easily when it comes down to the overall beauty of this tune. He does a good job for the movie without any doubt, and the scenes of Faramir, played by David Wenham, and his men taking on insurmountable odds to retake the city of Osgiliath, only serve to strengthen the force of the song. It’s entirely understandable that plenty of fans still love the way Boyd performed the song in the movie since it played right into the main thrust of it given that Faramir knew his father was insane to send a smaller force against Osgiliath, especially when the city had been overrun in such a big way. Pippin, for all that he started out as a kind of useless and joking character, ended up becoming one of the more useful individuals since he not only lit the signal fire that summoned King Theoden and his forces, he also found himself in the middle of danger during Return of the King more than once, even after Gandalf told him that it was no place for a hobbit. Much like Sam and Merry, Pippin had to finally stand up and be bold since anything else simply wasn’t acceptable. The fact that he bent the knee to Denethor was a little upsetting, especially since the steward was a raving lunatic that was mad with power. But it all fit into the story nicely and it managed to create a new level for Pippin’s character that hadn’t really been developed yet. Up until that point he was kind of a bumbling individual that had good qualities and had a good heart, but he hadn’t really been tested when it came to his character yet.