Cool Stuff: Ann Bembi’s Hyper-Detailed ‘Lord of the Rings’ Prints Are Absolutely Gorgeous

By Ethan Anderton
/Film
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year marks the 20th anniversary of the first chapter of Peter Jackson‘s The Lord of the Rings trilogy coming to theaters and kicking off one of the most spectacular motion picture events of all time. To help celebrate the occasion, artist Ann Bembi has created a batch of beautiful prints for Bottleneck Gallery that showcase some of the characters from across the entire film series. These are hyper-detailed, absolutely stunning pieces of work, and they’re limited edition, so you’ll want to act fast.

