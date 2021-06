The American Legion Booth DeVries Post 0275 of Prairie City would like to take this opportunity to say a big thank you to anyone and everybody who had any part in making the Memorial Day observance the huge success it was. This includes anything from putting up and/or taking down the flags, large pole flags and individual grave marker flags, organizing the program, being a participant in the program, use of equipment during the program, as well as all individuals who attended the Memorial Day observance. Without volunteers and people of the community, (we had both) who realize what Memorial Day is all about, this day could very easily become just another holiday to be spent camping, fishing, catching up on lost sleep and other reasons (excuses) for not honoring and respecting Memorial Day as it should be. Let’s not let this happen in our community.