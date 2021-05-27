Japan goes ahead with Olympics but cancels piano competition

The the first international athletes have arrived in Japan ahead of the Olympics that start on July 23. The country has also started vaccinating its own athletes. Top athletes have started arriving in Japan for the Tokyo Olympics. The games are scheduled to start in 51 days, even though much of Japan remains under a state of emergency because of COVID. Many people, including a lot of Japanese doctors, want the games to be canceled, but the Japanese government insists they must and will go on. NPR's Anthony Kuhn is following this story from Seoul. Hey, Anthony.