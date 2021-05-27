Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Asia

Japan goes ahead with Olympics but cancels piano competition

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Executive Committee of the 11th Hamamatsu International Piano Competition (President: Yasutomo Suzuki, Mayor of Hamamatsu City）regrets to announce the cancellation of the competition slated to be held in November this year. The decision was made in view of the current situation in Japan, where strict travel restrictions and a mandatory 14-day quarantine after entry are implemented to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and there are no prospects for normalization of entry measures in the foreseeable future.

slippedisc.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Goes Ahead#Piano#November#The Executive Committee#March#Hamamatsu City#Entry Measures#President#Normalization
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
International Travel
Country
Japan
Related
Healthharrisondaily.com

Japan's vaccine push ahead of Olympics looks to be too late

TOKYO (AP) — It may be too little, too late. That's the realization sinking in as Japan scrambles to catch up on a frustratingly slow vaccination drive less than two months before the Summer …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...
SportsWorld Socialist Web Site

Tokyo pushes ahead with Olympics despite growing demands to cancel

With the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games scheduled to start on July 23, broad opposition to holding the event continues to grow in Japan as the COVID-19 pandemic worsens throughout the country. Despite this, the government of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, backed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), is pushing ahead with the event despite the strong possibility that the Games will be held under a state of emergency.
SportsNPR

As Most Of Japan Is Under Emergency Orders, Calls Grow To Cancel Olympics

The the first international athletes have arrived in Japan ahead of the Olympics that start on July 23. The country has also started vaccinating its own athletes. Top athletes have started arriving in Japan for the Tokyo Olympics. The games are scheduled to start in 51 days, even though much of Japan remains under a state of emergency because of COVID. Many people, including a lot of Japanese doctors, want the games to be canceled, but the Japanese government insists they must and will go on. NPR's Anthony Kuhn is following this story from Seoul. Hey, Anthony.
Sportsmix929.com

As Japan loses training camps, Olympics buzz fades

TOKYO (Reuters) – Ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the Japanese city of Kamo spent 70 million yen ($640,000) on horizontal bars, gymnastic mats and other upgrades to training facilities for 42 Russian gymnasts and coaches who now won’t be coming. The team scrapped plans for pre-Olympics training in Japan...
SportsPosted by
UPI News

Japan, South Korea clash over Dokdo ahead of Tokyo Olympics

June 2 (UPI) -- Japan said South Korean territorial claims to the disputed Dokdo Islets are "unacceptable" after Seoul summoned a senior Japanese Embassy official to issue a complaint about a map on the Tokyo Olympic website. Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said Wednesday at a regular press briefing...
SportsPosted by
CBS News

With 50 days to go, Japan's Olympic President says games will go ahead

Thursday morning, Tokyo marked 50 days until the start of the summer Olympics. Much of Japan is still under a COVID-19 state of emergency, and many Japanese say the games should be called off. As Ramy Inocencio reports, the chief Olympics organizer says the games that were supposed to be held last year cannot be postponed again.
Healththeedgemarkets.com

There may not be enough doctors in Japan to support Olympics

(May 31): Japan’s medical establishment is becoming increasingly anxious about bringing together 78,000 people from 200 countries for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, even as the country struggles to keep coronavirus infections under control and speed up vaccinations. Organizers had initially planned to have about 10,000 doctors, nurses and medical...
Video Gamesvgr.com

Japan Opens eSports Gym for Competitive Gaming

Two decades ago, the idea of being a professional or competitive video game player was something that didn’t exist outside of the occasional fictional universe. Today, though, competitive gaming is something that skilled players can build a career out of. If you’re good at games like Hearthstone, Overwatch, Fortnite or other competitive games, there is a market out there for your skills. Japan is working on taking it to the next level, opening the world’s first esports gym to help competitive gamers hone their skills.
Sportsbywire.news

Japan expects G7 members to support Olympics, Japan says

CARBIS BAY, England - Japan's expectation is that other G7 leaders will share Tokyo's determination that the Olympic Games go ahead as planned, the Japanese delegation to the G7 said on Friday. "It is Japan's expectation that the other members of the G7 countries share the idea of Japan," a...
WorldBirmingham Star

US eases COVID-19 travel warning to Japan ahead of Olympics

Washington [US], June 9 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States eased COVID-19-related travel restrictions to Japan ahead of the upcoming Olympics, the State Department said in a notice on Tuesday. "Reconsider travel to Japan due to COVID-19," the notice read. Before traveling to Japan, Americans are urged to discuss upcoming trips with...
TravelCNET

CDC eases travel restriction on Japan and other countries ahead of the Olympics

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has revised its recommendations for traveling to Japan. As spotted by Reuters, the CDC moved Japan from its highly prohibitive Level 4 risk assessment to a Level 3 assessment on Monday. The CDC lowered 61 other countries alongside Japan. Another 50 were dropped to Level 2 or Level 1, the CDC told Reuters.