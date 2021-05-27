Japan goes ahead with Olympics but cancels piano competition
The Executive Committee of the 11th Hamamatsu International Piano Competition (President: Yasutomo Suzuki, Mayor of Hamamatsu City）regrets to announce the cancellation of the competition slated to be held in November this year. The decision was made in view of the current situation in Japan, where strict travel restrictions and a mandatory 14-day quarantine after entry are implemented to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and there are no prospects for normalization of entry measures in the foreseeable future.slippedisc.com