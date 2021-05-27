Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

15 Brilliant Garage Organization Ideas

By Jasmine Harding
Posted by 
BobVila
BobVila
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Turn your messy garage into an organized storage space. The garage can become a catch-all area for all sorts of items, from tools and sports equipment to bins of old toys and clothes waiting for donation. While a roomy garage is an obvious storage space for stuff that doesn’t have a designated place, there’s no reason it has to be a mess. The right organization system can keep your gear neat, and leave plenty of room in the garage for vehicles. Tidy up your garage and make the most of precious storage space with these ingenious garage organization ideas.

www.bobvila.com
BobVila

BobVila

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
413K+
Views
ABOUT

Tried, True, Trustworthy Home Advice

 https://www.bobvila.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Vila
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Equipment#Toys#Space Junk#Magnet#Garage Doors#Garden Tools#Design Tools#Open Space#Home Depot#Racks 8 16 Shelving#Rolling Storage Shelves#Mason Jars#Sleek Steel Cabinets#Open Shelving Racks#Empty Wall Space#Store Garden Items#Corner Shelving#Store Tools#Compartment Shelving#Corner Racks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Walmart
Related
ShoppingFood Network

10 Outdoor Storage Cabinets for Every Budget and Backyard Space

Having to move grilling tools and outdoor dinnerware from your kitchen to the patio can be a pain. A weatherproof outdoor storage cabinet can make grilling outdoors even easier. Whether you need more prep space, want to bring your dining room outside or just need some storage in the garage, these cabinets can make it even easier to spend more time grilling outdoors.
Home & Gardentmj4.com

Give Your Garage a Makeover!

Summer is the time to start all the home improvement projects that you’ve been putting off! You can protect the siding and renew your old garage floor with the help of Wisconsin Professional Coatings. Joining us to discuss the Rhino Shield process and history are Owners Jeff and Roxanne Ecklund.
MusicPosted by
BobVila

The Best Early 2021 Prime Day Lawn and Garden Deals

It’s almost the summer sale season, and the biggest online sale event of the year is just around the corner. Amazon’s Prime Day sale is a 2-day event where Prime members can access millions of products for prices as low or lower than Black Friday deals. The exact date of Prime Day 2021 hasn’t been announced yet, but expect to see it happen in late June or early July. The convenience of shopping online has blossomed even more this past year due to Covid-19, so you can expect to find all the best Prime Day lawn and garden deals right at your fingertips.
MusicPosted by
Daily Herald

2 family garage sale

Furniture, sporting goods, G train tracks, toys, King bedspread, small sofa, household items, large coffee table, Christmas goodies, material to make King bedspread, games, music gig bags, 230 music paper rolls, clothes. Price$3,900. Phone (847) 543 - 4019. Sale address238 Harding Grayslake. 2nd DayJune 05, 2021:9:00 AMto3:00 PM. 3rd DayJune...
Interior DesignVermilion Standard

How to Create the Perfect Outdoor Living (and Work) Room

Spring is here, and it’s time for pandemic-weary homeowners to ready yards and landscapes for backyarding. Yes, backyarding is a word – and one that we all need right now. The pandemic thrust us into a new reality, and the backyard has a starring role. With a year of limitations on where we go, how we gather, and who we connect with, yards and other managed landscapes became a safe haven.
ShoppingPosted by
BobVila

This New Bed Bath & Beyond Collection Offers Home Decor Starting at $1

Furnishing a house or updating an existing space can be a massive undertaking, taxing to both your time and budget. You need all sorts of essentials for every room in your house, and the cost can multiply quickly. Luckily, Bed Bath & Beyond is here to help with a new collection, Simply Essential, that offers plenty of basics in virtually every home category for insanely reasonable prices. There are even some offerings for as little as $1 or $5! (Further discounts are available for Beyond+ members.) You can pick up bedding, pots and pans, towels, blankets, shower curtains, and more without going over your budget. Here are just a few highlights.
LifestylePosted by
BobVila

The Best Gazebos for Your Backyard, Deck, or Patio

A gazebo is a luxurious addition to a backyard, garden, or deck. These quaint, open-air shelters provide cover from the elements when you’re relaxing outdoors. Depending on the gazebo style, the structure can offer cover from sun, rain, wind, and even pesky insects, creating a comfortable outdoor living space. The...
LifestylePosted by
BobVila

The Best Heat Transfer Paper for DIY Projects

Made of a thin piece of paper coated with a polymer, heat transfer paper lets you take any image on your computer and put it on fabric. Just print your image on the transfer paper, apply heat, and the polymer on the paper adheres to the fabric. You can scan...
Home & Gardenrichmondmagazine.com

Organize Your Summer Stuff

With summer just around the corner, organizing our summer gear — from gardening supplies to sports equipment and grilling accessories — is top of mind. According to professional organizer Kristen Ziegler, now is the time to clean spaces like garages and garden sheds that can be a catchall for clutter. “Decluttering can give you a sense of control after a year where we haven’t had any because of the pandemic,” says Ziegler, whose firm, Minima, has been voted favorite home organizer in our annual Readers’ Favorites survey for the last eight years. R•Home asked Ziegler to share some tips on getting started.
Home & GardenPosted by
BobVila

Toilet Installation: DIY or Hire a Professional?

You may be tempted to save money and replace that old toilet yourself. After all, how hard can it be? The truth is that toilet installation involves more than just replacing the old toilet. The average DIYer may not be familiar with the same installation techniques as experienced plumbers. Professional plumbers know how to use spacers, secure the toilet to the drain hole, avoid issues with leaking or flooding, seat the toilet properly, and recognize old polybutylene pipes that are no longer in compliance with current building codes. They will install your new toilet with ease and provide the peace of mind that comes with knowing the toilet was installed correctly. Incorrect toilet installation can lead to plumbing emergencies, leaking, flooding, slow flushing, or an imbalanced toilet. Toilet installation can be a tricky task if you’ve never done it before and lack the tools to do it correctly.
Home & GardenPosted by
BobVila

3 Simple DIYs to Transform Your Kitchen

When a total kitchen overhaul isn’t an option, some simple DIY projects can have a big effect on refreshing the look of your space. Many kitchen improvements can be done over a weekend with very little mess or headache. Projects such as tiling a backsplash can be as simple as...
Home & GardenPosted by
BobVila

The Best Low Voltage Landscape Lighting for Your Walkway or Garden

Given all the time and money homeowners invest in improving a home’s curb appeal with architectural upgrades and landscaping, a home shouldn’t only be visible during the daytime. Low-voltage landscape lighting can add drama and interest to a home’s best features while providing visibility for outdoor living spaces, such as backyard decks and patios. Low-voltage landscaping lights come in a wide variety, ranging from bullet lights for spotlighting statues and water features to floodlights for highlighting a home’s facade to well lights for illuminating mature trees.
Interior DesignDomaine

How to Paint Your Garage Floor for an Easy Refresh

There's a good chance your garage floor is one of the scarier-looking parts of your home. It can get beat up from daily wear-and-tear, not to mention vehicle traffic and weeks-long DIYs. But, it doesn't have to look so grungy—consider giving your garage a facelift by painting its floor. A...
Interior DesignPosted by
Reader's Digest

DIY Closet Organization Ideas That Will Help You Get Ready Faster

Decided it’s time to organize your closet once and for all? Good for you. While it can be challenging to face years and years’ worth of clothing crammed onto closet shelves, dozens of mismatched hangers, and the mountains of shoes and handbags scattered on your closet’s floor, the good news is: even a messy closet doesn’t have to look that way forever. And while there are no set rules on how to organize your closet, we’ve come up with some amazing ideas to help you create the best closet system for your wardrobe (and your space!) so you’ll no longer have to feel uneasy and embarrassed about it.
BobVila

Important Deck Safety Tips Everyone Should Know

According to the North American Deck and Railing Association (NADRA), more than 50 million homes have outdoor decks, and about 30 million of them are past their peak and need to be replaced or repaired. So, before you begin entertaining outdoors this season, be sure to check your deck (or have it professionally inspected) and take care of any problems. Continue reading for a slew of helpful tips to keep in mind as you evaluate and repair your outdoor deck—or even build a new one.
GardeningPosted by
BobVila

The Best Places to Buy Outdoor Plants Online

Gardening provides an enjoyable outlet for creativity and imagination. It’s also good exercise—and often hard work. Gardeners dream of each new season, and they delight in seeing their gardens take shape over the years. There’s always work to do, and there are always spaces to fill with new plants. But a gorgeous landscape or a colorful display of textures and shapes makes the work worthwhile.
ElectronicsBGR

Brilliant $15 Amazon find keeps the cords on your desk organized and tangle-free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Okay seriously… is there anything worse than having to stare at messy, disorganized cables and power cords all over your desk, kitchen counter, or elsewhere? Okay fine, there are millions of things that are much, much worse. That doesn’t make the messy desk at your job or in your home office any less aggravating though.
Home & Gardenthespruce.com

9 Small Garage Ideas to Make the Most of Your Space

Small garages can be challenging to work with when you need space for a car (or two), your tools, and all of your workout or outdoor gear. But with a few space-saving tricks (and maybe some overhead garage storage), small garages can be functional enough to give you enough room for everything you need. Follow these tips to make your small garage feel even bigger.
RelationshipsPosted by
BobVila

Best Gifts for Grads That Say ‘You're On Your Own Now’

Graduation marks the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. Some grads are moving out to attend college, others are leaving to launch careers, and still others may be staying at home. But whether they’re staying or leaving, all of these grads are entering a new stage of life in which they’re expected to assume at least some of the responsibilities that their parents once handled.