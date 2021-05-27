Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

A&M RB Devon Achane advances to West Regional track quarterfinals

By Jeff Tarpley
Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEleven Texas A&M athletes advanced to the quarterfinals after the first day of the NCAA West Regionals at E.B. Cushing Stadium on the A&M campus Wednesday night. The most well known was dual sport star Devon Achane who advanced to Friday’s quarterfinals in the 100 meters and the 200 meters. The Aggies' running back Achane ran a 10.04 in the 100 meters, the fourth fastest all-conditions time in A&M history, which enabled him to finish as the second fastest overall qualifier in the event. He later won his heat in the 200 meters with a time of 20.56 which was the sixth fastest overall qualifying time.

247sports.com
247Sports

247Sports

26K+
Followers
208K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#100 Meters#Texas A M Aggies Football#Texas A M Football#Final Season#Football Season#Ncaa Football#The Ncaa West Regionals#Eleven Texas A M#A M History#Track Season#Field#The Game#E B Cushing Stadium#Ranking#Jr#Running#Athletes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Texas A&M University
News Break
NCAA
News Break
College Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Tennessee StatePosted by
1130 AM: The Tiger

Tennessee Wins Super Regional Series From LSU

The 2021 college baseball season came to an end for the LSU Tigers on Sunday afternoon, and with it came an end to Paul Mainieri's 15-year stint as head coach. LSU fell to the Tennessee Volunteers, 15-6, at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee in the second game of a best-of-three NCAA Super Regional Series.
Henderson, MNsouthernminn.com

Giants' fivesome advances to section track

Four Le Sueur-Henderson girls and one boy have qualified for the Section 2A track and field championships after finishing in the top four in the Subsection 7 meet Thursday at Le Sueur. Triple qualifier Dylan Novak made it with a trio of first places in the long jump (19-10.5), 200...
South Beloit, ILBeloit Daily News

SoBos pound AFC to advance in regionals

SOUTH BELOIT—The South Beloit softball team took a step toward its second consecutive IHSA Class 1A regional title Wednesday with an 11-1, six-inning victory over visiting Ashton-Franklin Center. The next step figures to be significantly more challenging. The SoBos will travel to Dakota Thursday at 4:30 to take on the...
BaseballAlbert Lea Tribune

NRHEG baseball wins, advances to quarterfinals

The No. 12 seed NRHEG baseball team shocked No. 5 seed Minnesota Valley Lutheran Saturday afternoon with a big 7-3 upset win to advance into th00e quarterfinals of the Section 2AA playoff tournament. The Panthers used a four-run second inning to pull ahead of the Chargers and never looked back.
Nebraska StateLincoln Journal Star

Five Husker golfers advance to Nebraska Women's Match Play quarterfinals

Wednesday's quarterfinal round in the Nebraska Women's Match Play Championship will be coated in Husker red. Five Nebraska women's golfers won their Round of 16 matches Tuesday at Awarii Dunes Golf Club in Axtell, including Lindsey Thiele and Nicole Hansen, who won their respective competitions in 19 holes. Haley Thiele,...
Eugene, ORmyaggienation.com

Texas A&M's Gittens, Mu, Brady earn regional track and field awards

Texas A&M’s Tyra Gittens, Athing Mu and Sean Brady earned South Central Region women’s track and field awards from the United States Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association on Friday. Gittens was named the region’s field athlete of the year, Mu the track athlete of the year and Brady the women’s assistant coach of the year.
College Sportschatsports.com

NCAA Track & Field Regional Competition Concludes With 17 Advancing

National Collegiate Athletic Association, Butler Bulldogs men's basketball, Georgetown Hoyas, Villanova Wildcats, Providence, NCAA Men's Outdoor Track and Field Championship, Eugene, UConn Huskies, Track & Field News, Big East Conference. NEW YORK – A total of 19 BIG EAST student-athletes will travel to Eugene, Ore., June 9-12, for the 2021...
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

A&M RB Achane among Aggies' 24 qualifying entries for NCAA track championships

Texas A&M had 24 qualifying entries for the NCAA track championships via the West Regional Saturday night at E.B. Cushing Stadium on the A&M campus. Aggies' running back Devon Achane was wholly or partially responsible for three of them as he qualified in the 100 meters, 200 meters, and 4 x 100 meter relay. He began his day with the 4 x 100 meter team of Emmanuel Yeboah, Lance Broome and Jace Comick with the first event on the track. They clocked a 38.93 to finish as the top team in the west. Less than two hours later, Achane qualified for the NCAA Championships in the 100 meters with a personal best time of 10.26 before finishing his day with a 20.40 in the 200 meters. Achane and Tyra Gittens both qualified in three events during the weekend.
Garrard County, KYCommonwealth Journal

Southwestern advances to region semifinals

After scoring four runs in the first three innings, the Southwestern High School softball team advanced to the semifinals with a 4-1 win over Garrard County High School in the opening round of the 12th Region Softball Tournament on Saturday at the War Path. Southwestern opened up the game with...
Scottsdale, AZpenbaypilot.com

Cole Anderson, FSU golf team advance to NCAA national quarterfinals

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Camden native Cole Anderson has had a successful second season as part of the Florida State University men’s collegiate golf program this spring. In fact, the Camden Hills Regional School alumnus is among five Seminoles competing in Scottsdale, Arizona from May 28 to June 2 in the NCAA National Championships at the Grayhawk Golf Club.
West Fargo, NDINFORUM

Dickinson edges West Fargo in Class A baseball quarterfinals

MANDAN, N.D. — The Dickinson Midgets were on the ropes from the start and they stayed there, holding on to beat West Fargo 3-2 Thursday in a first-round game at the state Class A baseball tournament. Dickinson starter Isaac Daley worked out of a bases-loaded, 37-pitch jam in the first...
Lewis County, WVWVNews

LC Track races into regionals

Lewis County’s track teams traveled to the Mountaineer Showcase in Morgantown to compete against some of the area’s top competition. The boys team took home a seventh-place finish out of 13 teams, while the ladies took an eighth-place finish out of 12 teams. On the boys side, Lewis County had...
Florida Stateseminoles.com

Moving On! Noles Advance to NCAA Match Play Quarterfinals

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (Seminoles.com) – The Florida State Men’s Golf team simply got the job done in Monday’s decisive final stroke-play round at the NCAA Championship. Shooting a 7-over 287 on Memorial Day, the Seminoles secured one of the coveted eight spots to reach the NCAA Championship Match Play Quarterfinals held on Tuesday at Grayhawk Golf Club. Based on the stroke-play finish, FSU will be the 6 seed facing No. 3 seed Pepperdine at 9:20 a.m. ET.
Orleans County, VTnewportvermontdailyexpress.com

Lady Rangers Outlast Ghosts to Advance to Quarterfinals

ORLEANS–The 6th seeded Lake Region Lady Rangers welcomed in the 11th seeded Galloping Ghosts of Randolph for an opening round playoff match-up on Tuesday afternoon. Lake Region would get out in front early, and at one point it seemed that the game would last only five innings. The Ghosts had...