A&M RB Devon Achane advances to West Regional track quarterfinals
Eleven Texas A&M athletes advanced to the quarterfinals after the first day of the NCAA West Regionals at E.B. Cushing Stadium on the A&M campus Wednesday night. The most well known was dual sport star Devon Achane who advanced to Friday’s quarterfinals in the 100 meters and the 200 meters. The Aggies' running back Achane ran a 10.04 in the 100 meters, the fourth fastest all-conditions time in A&M history, which enabled him to finish as the second fastest overall qualifier in the event. He later won his heat in the 200 meters with a time of 20.56 which was the sixth fastest overall qualifying time.247sports.com