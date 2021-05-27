A&M RB Devon Achane advances to West Regional track quarterfinals

Texas A&M had 24 qualifying entries for the NCAA track championships via the West Regional Saturday night at E.B. Cushing Stadium on the A&M campus. Aggies' running back Devon Achane was wholly or partially responsible for three of them as he qualified in the 100 meters, 200 meters, and 4 x 100 meter relay. He began his day with the 4 x 100 meter team of Emmanuel Yeboah, Lance Broome and Jace Comick with the first event on the track. They clocked a 38.93 to finish as the top team in the west. Less than two hours later, Achane qualified for the NCAA Championships in the 100 meters with a personal best time of 10.26 before finishing his day with a 20.40 in the 200 meters. Achane and Tyra Gittens both qualified in three events during the weekend.