Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Rapids, MI

It’s The 10-Year Anniversary of the Grand Rapids Lip Dub [Video]

By Jojo Girard
Posted by 
97.9 WGRD
97.9 WGRD
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On May 22, 2011, Marketing Master Rob Bliss set out to prove that Grand Rapids was NOT dying. I think he proved his point. In early 2011 Newsweek magazine included Grand Rapids on a list of 'Ten Dying American Cities", which kind of cheesed then Mayor George Heartwell off a little bit. So to thumb their nose at the suggestion that we were dead, Heartwell and the citizens of GR took to the streets to show the world that their were still signs of life in Beer City.

wgrd.com
97.9 WGRD

97.9 WGRD

Grand Rapids, MI
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Local
Michigan Government
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Entertainment
Grand Rapids, MI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Grand#Lip Dub#Master#Viral Video#Newsweek#Channel 8#Mlive#Lip Syncing#Song#Rosa Parks Circle#Michigan Avenue#Man#Beer City#Extraordinaire#Early Morning#Stunts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Parades
News Break
Politics
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Music
Related
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
97.9 WGRD

Judas Priest Coming to Grand Rapids in September

As things start to feel more normal, more and more concerts are being announced! We just got word that Judas Priest is making a stop in Grand Rapids this fall!. Like so many other bands, Judas Priest had to change plans and postpone their 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour due to the the coronavirus pandemic. Originally Judas Priest had been set to play Van Andel Arena in September of 2020... well now that show has been rescheduled!
LifestylePosted by
97.9 WGRD

Flogging Molly Announce Lineup for 2022 ‘Salty Dog Cruise’

Flogging Molly will set sail again in 2022, revealing the lineup for the sixth edition of their "Salty Dog Cruise." The veteran band will hit the high season March 28-April 1, 2022 with Descendents, Distillers, Frank Turner, Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, Broilers, Möngöl Hörde, Authority Zero, Dave Hause & the Mermaid, Thick, The Cherry Coke$, Punk Rock Karaoke and Guise all set to perform with more acts still be added.
LifestylePosted by
97.9 WGRD

Adult Night Out At John Ball Zoo Planned

How does a glass of red wine and a gaze at a red Panda sound? John Ball Zoo has scheduled events for their "Adult Night Out". The summer series will begin with the first event scheduled for Thursday, June 10. If you're 21 and older, the Adult Night Out gives...
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
97.9 WGRD

Pools & Splash Pads To Open in GR June 11

The true sign of summer is when the pools and splash pads open up in Grand Rapids. This weekend will be the first weekend of real summer type heat and the following Friday is when kids and adults will be able to cool off City of Grand Rapids owned splash pads and pools.
MoviesPosted by
97.9 WGRD

‘Superbad': When Bill Hader Did Donuts to Van Halen’s ‘Panama’

Two middle-aged cops blare their police-cruiser siren, weaving recklessly in and out of traffic. In the backseat is Fogell, or "McLovin," whose quest to purchase booze with a fake ID has clearly inspired them to relive their own teenage glory years. So they pull into an empty parking lot, peel off some wild donuts and shout victoriously into the night.
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
98.7 WFGR

Studio Park Announces Summer Events

If you're looking for things to do this summer, Studio Park in Grand Rapids has announced their scheduled plans. Emily Loeks with community affairs for Studio C appeared on Fox 17 to run down some of the events. This summer Studio Park will feature Listening Lawn Concerts. Here are some...
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
13 ON YOUR SIDE

City of GR introduces park photo challenge

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — The City of Grand Rapids is asking for public input through social media to help shape the future of the city park system. The PhotoVision challenge is aimed at capturing the stories and experiences of residents at Grand Rapids parks. To participate in the challenge, residents...
Muskegon, MIGrand Rapids Business Journal

Exclusive Brands opens dispensary in Muskegon

Ann Arbor-based Exclusive Brands held a grand opening of its new Muskegon provisioning center on Saturday. The new retail location, at 4515 E. Apple Ave., is an addition to Exclusive’s flagship Ann Arbor retail shop, which was named as Michigan’s first licensed recreational dispensary — as well as the company’s Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids locations.