MeMe’s Diner Alums Are Collaborating on a Provincetown Chef Residency This Summer
Two New York chefs are drawing on their Cape Cod memories with a summer-long residency at Nor’East Beer Garden in Provincetown. Bill Clark, co-owner and pastry chef of now-closed Brooklyn favorite MeMe’s Diner (and whimsical newsletter-writer extraordinaire), and Dori Santos, an industry veteran who also worked at MeMe’s, have come together as co-chefs for the season with a menu that plays on Provincetown’s food history and what the duo sees as summer food.boston.eater.com