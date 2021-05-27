Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Provincetown, MA

MeMe’s Diner Alums Are Collaborating on a Provincetown Chef Residency This Summer

By Rachel Leah Blumenthal
Eater
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo New York chefs are drawing on their Cape Cod memories with a summer-long residency at Nor’East Beer Garden in Provincetown. Bill Clark, co-owner and pastry chef of now-closed Brooklyn favorite MeMe’s Diner (and whimsical newsletter-writer extraordinaire), and Dori Santos, an industry veteran who also worked at MeMe’s, have come together as co-chefs for the season with a menu that plays on Provincetown’s food history and what the duo sees as summer food.

boston.eater.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Restaurants
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
Brooklyn, NY
Restaurants
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Lifestyle
City
Boston, MA
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
City
Provincetown, MA
New York City, NY
Restaurants
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Brooklyn, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Brooklyn, NY
Provincetown, MA
Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Clark
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Food#Food Drink#Family Recipes#Fast Food Diners#Super Food#Cape Cod Cookbook#Nor#Chef#Summer Food#Cape Recipes#Beer Garden#Regulars#Friends#Cape Cod Food#Summertime#Fried Scallops#Cold Smoked Beets#Lemon Frites#Food Memories
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Meme
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Fall River, MATaunton Gazette

Why this Brooklyn trouser manufacturer relocated to Fall River

FALL RIVER — Did you know they make high-end men’s trousers in Fall River’s Flint neighborhood?. The Hertling manufacturing company, besides making its own line of pants and shorts, manufactures private label trousers for such men’s clothing lines as Paul Stewart, J. Press and Epaulet. And although the company has...
Westport, CTWestport News

Woog's World: New Westporters haven't yet seen town at its best

It’s old news by now: Newcomers fleeing Manhattan and Brooklyn, N.Y. during the pandemic have poured into the suburbs. Confirmation of the trend came recently, with a special twist — Westport has gained more residents (672) since 2019 than any other place in Connecticut. Some had expected to move, at...
Massachusetts Statetheculturetrip.com

The Best Resorts in Cape Cod, Massachusetts

Cape Cod, a peninsula off southeast Massachusetts, is a year-round destination, with quaint villages offering opportunities to soak in the area’s natural beauty. Sunbathing and whale watching are just as readily accessible as dining at an award-winning restaurant and playing a round of golf. A Cape Cod getaway is one you’ll remember, especially at one of these top resorts – bookable with Culture Trip.
Hudson, NYTimes Union

Using 'Brooklyn' to sell Hudson Valley homes, towns

The “next Brooklyn” has been used as a selling point for parts of Hudson Valley showing signs of hipster influence for longer than you’d think. From urban escapees with down payment dreams to real estate brokers, anyone who sets foot in the Hudson Valley seems to be chomping at the bit to secure their spot in what’ll be the next big town in the region.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
DFW Community News

Brooklyn’s Room Refresh

When you’re an interior designer, you should not be surprised when your children ask for a room refresh for Christmas. At least they come by it honestly! I know my mom can attest to the fact that I was constantly wanting to change things up in my room when I was a kid. Maybe this is a sign that my girls might actually want to go into design – This mommy can only hope! So, we’re switching things up a bit, and I’ve let the girls lead the direction of their design decisions.
Brooklyn, NYrew-online.com

Newmark brokers Times Square lease for Brooklyn Delicatessen

Newmark announced a 4,960 s/f lease for Fireman Hospitality Group’s Brooklyn Delicatessen restaurant at the Paramount Building in Times Square. The fast-casual concept will be located at 1501 Broadway. The new Brooklyn Delicatessen location marks their second spot in the city and will be on the 43rd Street side of the property. The first location is at 57th Street and 7th Ave.
Brooklyn, NYuntappedcities.com

Meet The Sheep On Governors Island This Summer

It’s no secret that Governors Island is one of New York City’s must-visit summer places. Just a 10-minute ferry ride from Manhattan or Brooklyn, Governors Island offers art, biking, food, and other hands-on activities — and it just reopened! This summer, visitors to Governors Island are in for a rather unexpected treat: Five new sheep!
New York City, NYNBC New York

Bryant Park Lawn Reopens for the Season

Starting Monday, people can once again enjoy lunch and the great outdoors in New York City on The Lawn at Bryant Park in Midtown. Crews removed the barriers at 11:30 a.m. -- officially marking the opening of the season, and it didn't take long for people to find a spot on the grass to soak up the sun and enjoy the nice warm weather.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Brooklyn Beat

City to invest $31 million in Brooklyn parks, including new park in Williamsburg

(Yana Paskova/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) New York City will spend $31 million on a new park in Williamsburg and renovations in three existing parks, the Brooklyn Paper reported. “Increasing access to open space and improving parkland is integral to building healthy communities,” said Parks Commissioner Mitchell Silver, per the Brooklyn Paper. “These four projects set to begin work in Brooklyn reflect our effort to continuously invest in our neighborhoods and offer New Yorkers much needed respite and recreation.”
Brooklyn, NYbkmag.com

Celebrate Brooklyn! announces its in-person return this July

Celebrate Brooklyn! is back. The beloved summer concert series will return to Prospect Park’s bandshell beginning in July, after its 2020 run of shows had been taken virtual due to the pandemic. R&B singer-songwriter Ari Lennox will headline the season’s kick-off on July 31. Brooklyn-based rapper Kamauu and Queens-based R&B...
New York City, NYNiagara Gazette

A Facebook food group comes together to make a cookbook

NEW YORK — The pandemic gave them lemons. So they made lemon rosemary chicken. A Facebook group that swapped homemade recipes after restaurants were shuttered during lockdown has blossomed into a vibrant online community and has now produced a cookbook. “In the Quarantine Kitchen” offers some 120 recipes from pastas...
RestaurantsWNYT

Outdoor dining curfew lifted in NY state

The curfew for outdoor dining went away on Monday. There was a midnight curfew in place for people eating out at restaurants. Now if you eat outdoors, restaurants can stay open later. However, the midnight curfew for indoor dining remains in effect for the next two weeks.
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Mass. restaurants happy to see lifted restrictions

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Restaurant owners said they’re hopeful that Massachusetts rescinding COVID-19 restrictions at the end of the month will finally bring business back to normal levels. Starting May 29, the state will lift its mask advisory and allow 100 percent capacity at restaurants, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday....
New York City, NYfashionweekdaily.com

Inspiring Women: Talking Bling With The Founders Of Covetable Jewelry Brand Jemma Wynne

The latest installment in our Inspiring Women series: Jenny Klatt and Stephanie Wynne Lalin of divine fine jewelry brand Jemma Wynne. The kindred spirits met while working in the industry many years ago, and immediately knew they should create a company together based on their mutual admiration for one another and their shared impeccable taste. Said aesthetic has now found influential fans in the likes of January Jones, Rihanna, Scarlett Johansson, Mila Kunis, and Olivia Palermo—but it’s their loyal legion of real New Yorkers who keep the founders’ passion for the brand flowing. Here, the duo tell The Daily about where it all began, where it’s going, and what we need to know about their new 1970s-esque Zodiac chains. We don’t need our horoscope reading to tell us we need and want one, stat!