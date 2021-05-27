Cancel
Atlanta, GA

Fox theatre to host free vaccine event with live music, prizes

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 11 days ago
ATLANTA — The Fox Theatre is hosting a special vaccine event featuring live music and prize giveaways next month.

The free event is June 4 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Parking is free for the first 50 patrons in the yellow light next to the theatre.

[SPECIAL SECTION: COVID-19 Vaccine in Georgia]

Six-time Grammy-nominated violinist Ashanti Floyd will perform and guests can win prizes including tickets to future shows.

“As an anchor of Midtown, we are hoping that this free event provides a more convenient and familiar setting for those still looking to get vaccinated,” shared Allan Vella, president and CEO of the Fox Theatre. “We are excited to play any part we can in getting Georgia back open as safely as possible.”

[LINK: Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Georgia]

The Fox’s marquee will also feature a special message for those wishing to commemorate their vaccine.

Pre-registration is available and encouraged by visiting fultonvax.coreresponse.org. No proof of insurance or ID are required. Those who have had their first dose of vaccine elsewhere, are welcome to get their second shot at the Fox as long as they provide their vaccination card that shows proof of Pfizer vaccination, and it is at least 21 days since their first shot.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

