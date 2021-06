One of the US Senate’s most crucial swing votes, Senator Joe Manchin, has announced that he will oppose the Democrats’ election reforms bill.In an op-ed for the Charleston Gazette-Mail published early on Sunday morning, the West Virginia Democrat wrote that voting reforms that were pushed through in a partisan manner would “all but ensure partisan divisions continue to deepen” across the country.His announcement all but ensures the bill’s downfall in the fiercely divided 50-50 Senate.Mr Manchin also wrote that he remained opposed to any efforts to end or weaken the filibuster, a Senate provision that causes most legislation to require...