This Woman Helped 15,000 Black Women Go Vegan in 2020
Public health nutritionist and author Tracye McQuirter helped more than 15,000 Black women go vegan in 2020 through her 21-day online program, 10,000 Black Vegan Women. McQuirter created the free program as a resource to provide nutritional guidance and support to Black women, who experience the highest rate of preventable chronic diseases, including heart disease, diabetes, and certain cancers, in the United States. Her initial goal was to help 10,000 women—and she hit that goal with 10,000 sign-ups one week before the program’s official launch last year.vegnews.com