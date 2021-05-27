Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

This Woman Helped 15,000 Black Women Go Vegan in 2020

By Nicole Axworthy
vegnews.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublic health nutritionist and author Tracye McQuirter helped more than 15,000 Black women go vegan in 2020 through her 21-day online program, 10,000 Black Vegan Women. McQuirter created the free program as a resource to provide nutritional guidance and support to Black women, who experience the highest rate of preventable chronic diseases, including heart disease, diabetes, and certain cancers, in the United States. Her initial goal was to help 10,000 women—and she hit that goal with 10,000 sign-ups one week before the program’s official launch last year.

vegnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Women#Vegan Food#Veganism#Vegans#Health Living#Black Vegan Women Program#Farm Sanctuary#African#Black Americans#Avs#Q A#Veguary Facebook#Afro Vegan Society#Vegan Recipes#Plant Based Living#Nutrition Tips#Ways Food#People#Meals#Meal Prep Guides
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Society
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Heart Disease
Related
Minoritiesthewestsidegazette.com

Message to Black Women

Ladies, this column is for you. I have two daughters and what I’m writing about is nothing that my daughters haven’t heard from me before. Sisters, you never know who you’ll fall in love with. Most women want a “good” man but what is a good man?. Well, an intelligent...
Minoritiesfoxbaltimore.com

Program helping black women entrepreneurs

The WELL (Women Entrepreneurship Leadership Lab) has launched a partnership with General Motors and the National Business League to help black women entrepreneurs. WELL founder Nakeia Drummond explains how you can be a part of the program.
Minoritieshealthleadersmedia.com

Trying to avoid racist healthcare, Black women seek out Black obstetricians

In South Florida, when people want to find a doctor who's Black, they often end up contacting Adrienne Hibbert through her online website, Black Doctors of South Florida. "There are a lot of Black networks that are behind the scenes," says Hibbert, who runs her own marketing firm. "I don't want them to be behind the scenes, so I'm bringing it to the forefront." Hibbert says she got the idea for the website after she gave birth to her son 15 years ago. Her obstetrician at the time was white, and the suburban hospital outside Miami didn't feel welcoming to her, as a Black woman pregnant with her first child.
Business929nin.com

The Body Shop Will Go 100 Percent Vegan by 2023

British cosmetics retailer The Body Shop recently announced that it will solely manufacture and sell vegan products by the year 2023. The beauty company has championed its vegetarian and cruelty-free range of products for years, but finally, the brand decided to go 100 percent vegan. It revealed that its company line will be certified by The Vegan Society, ensuring that its entire formulation portfolio will be completely vegan.
Public Healtharcamax.com

Commentary: Prevent another pandemic. Go vegan for World Food Safety Day

Every June 7, the United Nations and the World Health Organization observe World Food Safety Day in order to call attention to foodborne diseases and encourage everyone to eat healthful foods that benefit people, the planet and the economy. This issue has become much more meaningful in light of COVID-19. While investigators are still exploring other theories, it remains likely that the virus originated in a market that sold fish, poultry and exotic animals for human consumption. The deplorable conditions in these markets and other facilities that raise and kill animals for food should prompt everyone to choose vegan foods rather than animal-based ones. I hope the theme of this year’s World Food Safety Day — “safe food today for a healthy tomorrow” — will inspire more people to do just that.
MinoritiesPosted by
Madison365

Well Black Woman Market

The Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness will host its first annual Well Black Woman Market Saturday, June 12, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Don’t miss this fun IN-PERSON day of wellness, community and connection as we safely re-open and support local Black-owned businesses at our west-side office and outdoor space. Bring your...
Beauty & Fashioncollegecandy.com

4 Fashion and Beauty Books For Black Women

Most fashion and beauty-obsessed black women have purchased books that have turned them into fashion and beauty experts, and I’m going to be recommending 4 books that helped turn me into the fashion and beauty expert that I am today. Beautylicious!: The Black Girl’s Guide to the Fabulous Life. Jenyne...
Madison, WIwortfm.org

Supporting Black Girls and Women in the Community

Today on the Pledge Drive edition of the Tuesday 8:00 Buzz with Dr Damita Brown (in exile) …. Rosa Thompson is an advanced learning teacher in Madison and co-founder of The Black Girl Magic Conference, and Cynthia Moore is the Universal Systems Strategist for Madison Metropolitan School District. They join us to talk about what happened this year at the conference and what they’re looking forward to next, including Mindfulness in the Park for girls in 4th-9th grade, coming to a park near you in June!
LifestyleTree Hugger

Vegans Are Happier Than Meat Eaters, New Survey Finds

Vegans have long been portrayed as an angry, self-righteous group of individuals, but a new survey of 11,537 people across the United States is doing away with that stereotype. Surveyors from Tracking Happiness found that vegans are in fact happier than meat eaters, putting themselves at 7.27 on a scale from 1 to 10 in terms of personal happiness. Meat eaters, by contrast, have an average happiness rating of 6.80, making for a 7% difference.
Manchester, KYWTVQ

Volunteers of America helping women

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – A community has plenty to celebrate as it comes out of a difficult 18 months. But as tough as things have been, a special program for women has plenty to celebrate after a year. “volunteers of America is responsible for serving people dealing with addiction,” Hancock...
Columbus, OHColumbus Dispatch

Goldman Sachs donates to two Columbus groups to help Black women

A leading global financial institution has pledged to invest in Black women, and central Ohio will be one of the first places to benefit. As part of its One Million Black Women initiative, Goldman Sachs has awarded the Columbus Urban League and the Women’s Fund of Central Ohio $50,000 each for programming.
MinoritiesPosted by
93.1 WZAK

6 Black-Owned Graphic Tees Every Black Woman Should Have

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Contrary to popular belief, black women do get tired of talking. We grow weary of explaining how fabulous we are, how our tenacity is unmatched, how we are over certain things, and how we are basically royal beings that are worthy of being worshipped. Of course there are other means of expressing ourselves, but what better way to do it than through fashion?! Nothing makes a more concise statement than a fierce outfit that consists of a bold graphic t-shirt. You know what the stylish says, fashion speaks louder than words. So here are six graphic tees that will allow black women to wear their truth instead of speaking it.
Shreveport, LAKSLA

SUSLA striving to empower women to help their sons succeed

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Southern University at Shreveport held an event Thursday, May 27 aimed and empowering women to help their sons succeed. The Mothers of Men Empowerment Session: “Helping to Save Our Sons” included a workshop about how mothers can effectively communicate with their sons, an education and resource fair and an interactive panel discussion.
Minoritiesvegancuts.com

Vegan Black-Owned Businesses To Support In 2021

When we look back in history at key social movements, change tends to start at the bottom, from the people, before reaching the top. As consumers, we are armed with the most powerful tool to effect social change – money. There is simply no denying the power of money when...
Food & Drinkscourtneyshomestead.com

Vegan Black Bean Burgers

*This post may contain Amazon affiliate links, meaning if you choose to buy something off of one of my links, I may get a small compensation (at no extra cost to you). I will never recommend something I don't believe in. Sharing is caring!
Hair CareByrdie

14 Stunning Examples of Black Women With Fades

Rocking cropped hair for some might feel like an "only you can pull that off" style. While trying on short hair does mean putting your face and one-of-a-kind features on full display, cropped cuts aren't one size fits all. There many variations to short haircuts, and we're here to showcase one of those options: the fade. We might be meeting you at a beauty roadblock at the thought of rocking a fade, but we've rounded up 14 styles that look great on a variety of face shapes.