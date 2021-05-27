This Woman Helped 15,000 Black Women Go Vegan in 2020

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Contrary to popular belief, black women do get tired of talking. We grow weary of explaining how fabulous we are, how our tenacity is unmatched, how we are over certain things, and how we are basically royal beings that are worthy of being worshipped. Of course there are other means of expressing ourselves, but what better way to do it than through fashion?! Nothing makes a more concise statement than a fierce outfit that consists of a bold graphic t-shirt. You know what the stylish says, fashion speaks louder than words. So here are six graphic tees that will allow black women to wear their truth instead of speaking it.