Mcallen, TX

Defeated McAllen mayoral candidates make their endorsements for the runoff

By Luis Montoya
riograndeguardian.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMCALLEN, Texas – The three McAllen mayoral candidates that were knocked out of the race on May 1 have made up their minds on who they are backing in the runoff. Dr. Shahid Rashid has endorsed Javier Villalobos. Michael Fallek and Othal Brand, Jr., are backing Veronica Vela Whitacre. Villalobos...

