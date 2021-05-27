Cancel
New Ibotta Offers: Perrier Energize, Incogmeato, Maybelline & More!

southernsavers.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis post may contain affiliate links. Read our disclosure here. Saving money can’t get any easier than by using your phone and shopping with the Ibotta mobile app. With so many direct-linked stores, just load any offers you want and then head off to shop!. Savings Tip: My favorite way...

www.southernsavers.com
Tequila
#Organic Products#Hair Products#Maybelline More#Sprouts#Aperol#Espolon Tequila#Anejo#Cold Brew Coffee#Whole Foods Ibotta#Incogmeato Burger Patties#Bratwurst#Sausage#Ground Beef#Organic Valley Hot Dogs#Kroger Ibotta#Keto#Macro#Bulldog Razors#Refills#Target Ibotta Ecoupon
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Shopping
Shoppingmoneysavingmom.com

Walgreens: Deals for the week of May 30-June 5, 2021

Looking for all the best weekly Walgreens deals? Check out this list of the hottest deals you’ll find in-store this week!. Here are the best deals at Walgreens this week, with thanks to Passionate Penny Pincher for her help with compiling these:. Buy 3 Dawn Dish Soap or Cascade Dishwasher...
MakeupByrdie

Maybelline's Full 'N Soft Mascara Is My New Drugstore Go-To

We purchased the Maybelline Full 'N Soft Mascara so our writer could put it to the test. Keep reading for our full product review. I am much more of a skincare person than a makeup person. Even though I can totally appreciate a gorgeous eyeshadow palette, my heart lies with cleansers, serums, masks, and the like. Understandably, this means my beauty spends and splurges are almost always on skincare products, so when it comes to cosmetics like mascara, I’m more open to an affordable drugstore find. Something I’ve observed over the years of being an editor is that despite having access to some of the most expensive products in the world, many beauty writers still have their go-to drugstore mascara pick. For me, it’s been L’Oreal’s Butterfly Mascara. After testing out Maybelline’s Full 'N Soft Mascara, though, let’s just say Butterfly’s got some competition. Ahead, learn all about my experience with this mascara from the iconic American cosmetics brand.
Shoppingmoneysavingmom.com

Pampers Diapers only $5.50 at Walgreens, plus more!

If you’re running low on diapers, you can get Pampers Diapers for a decent price at Walgreens!. You can get Pampers Diapers for just $5.50 at Walgreens! Here’s how:. Buy 2 Pampers Diapers at $9, Get $4 Register Rewards. Use $3/2 digital coupon. Pay $15 out of pocket, Get $4...
Raleigh, NCPosted by
WRAL News

Harris Teeter deals June 2-8: Peanut butter, cheese, eggs, ice cream, whole subs, 4-Day Sale

* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Harris Teeter has some super deals starting Wednesday, June 2 including peanut butter, Doritos, ice cream, shredded cheese, eggs, Chobani, Chex Mix, Kellogg's cereal bars, Whole Fruit Bars, Oscar Mayer hot dogs, Kraft BBQ sauce, ricotta cheese, whole subs, Luvs diapers, a 4-Day Sale and more!
Food & Drinksdrugstorenews.com

Takis elevates snacking with new offerings

Takis’ line of spicy rolled tortilla chips is growing. The company is adding not one, but five new products to its range, and even debuting a brand-new look. Watz, a cheese snack that is both crunchy and full of flavor;. Pop!, ready-to-eat popcorn;. Stix, corn snack sticks; and. Hot Nuts,...
Food & DrinksKTNV

Incogmeato™ by MorningStar Farms | 05/19/21

Going vegan may have just gotten a little easier for meat lovers out there. An iconic restauranteur is issuing a delicious challenge for chicken lovers everywhere. This segment is sponsored by Incogmeato™ by MorningStar Farms. For more information, click here.
Retailsignalamerican.com

Station 30 offers collectibles, clothing, gifts, and more

Weiser’s newest store, Station 30 Collectibles and More, is now open at 30 E. Commercial Street.  New Owners, Linda Roundtree and Rosie Rhodes, have opened the space as a consignment shop for a variety of local vendors to share their creations and offerings with the community.  Station 30, named for...
Independence, OHscriptype.com

Rusty Chandelier offers home decor items, gifts and more at new shop

When Independence resident Scott Prebish opened the Rusty Chandelier, a home decor shop at 6490 Brecksville Road, it was not his first venture into running a small store. “By trade, I do event planning,” said Prebish. “I do weddings and corporate holiday decor. I’ve been doing that for 30 years now, and I’ve had other stores. This is my fifth time doing this, and each time they’ve all been different. I’ve had gift stores, card shops, and a florist shop. I started out cleaning floors at my aunt’s flower shop in Fairview Park over 30 years ago, and then I later ended up buying her store. One thing led to another, and here I am.”
Dallas, TXWoodlands Online& LLC

Dr. Birken Offering New Peptides

Dr. Birken can now order new peptides from Farmakeo in Dallas and is continuing to study their compounds. "Impressed with the company's peptides," Dr. Birken said. "Now a better formulation for a growth hormone secretagogue as well as an interesting oral capsule that can help with weight loss." Farmakeo makes...
Drinkscspdailynews.com

Perrier Launches Its First Energy Drink

ARLINGTON, Va. —Perrier Energize is sparkling water brand Perrier's first line of carbonated energy beverages. The drink is made with mineral water from France and plant-based caffeine from organic green coffee and yerba mate extracts. It comes in three flavors: Pomegranate, Grapefruit and Tangerine. Each 8.45-ounce slim can contains about...
Sandwich, ILPosted by
WGN TV

Popeyes offering new chicken sandwich in select markets

(NEXSTAR) — Popeyes is preparing to introduce yet another sandwich to the already-saturated fast-food landscape. Only months after the launch of its Cajun Flounder Sandwich in February, Popeyes appears to have quietly debuted a new Blackened Chicken Sandwich in select markets. The new offering also comes less than two years after Popeyes introduced the fast-food industry to its first chicken sandwich — simply referred to as “The Chicken Sandwich” — in 2019.
Recipesbee-news.com

Cupcake-making tips from Betty Crocker

While Betty Crocker is often associated with 1950s happy homemaking, she originally belonged to a different generation. Created in 1921 as a “friend to homemakers” for the Washburn Crosby Company (a forerunner to General Mills) in Minneapolis, her purpose was to answer consumer mail. “She” was actually the women of the Home Service Department who signed Betty’s name.
Marshall, WIhngnews.com

New store offers custom apparel

A new downtown Marshall store is looking to bring custom creations to the public. At the same time, the proprietor is hoping it will provide a bit of social interaction. Emily Moses had never considered herself a crafty person until a few years ago. The 31-year-old was working in prenatal health care at a hospital in Iowa; there was a gift shop in the mother and baby unit that was in jeopardy of closing. The department was looking for someone to turn it around to keep it open.
Recipesthepopnews.com

Healthy Smoothie Recipes, keeps you Energized all Day

Smoothie is the best way to start your day solid. Packed with fruits and veggies, smoothies are ridiculously easy to make and are ready in seconds. Having a smoothie in breakfast creates a good balance of nutrients – including protein, carbs, and healthy fats. You might want to avoid adding...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

Walmart Is Getting Rid of This Starting Tuesday

On May 13, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) abruptly changed its guidance on masks for the fully vaccinated population, suggesting that if you're two weeks out from your final shot, you no longer need to wear a face covering outside or inside, no matter how crowded the space is. The decision left every company across the country scrambling to figure out whether or not they would be putting the CDC's new mask recommendations into practice and, as the world's largest retailer, people were particularly curious about what Walmart would do at its stores.