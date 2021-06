Despite a steep decline in the ratings for the Oscars ceremony for 2021, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the dates for next year's Oscars confirming a March 27, 2022 date. The event had previously been set for Sunday, February 27, 2022 but will be delayed a whole month. According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter this delay of the ceremony doesn't mean an extension in the eligibility window for the 94th Oscars, with December 31, 2021 still the cut off point for movies to be considered eligible. Last year's Oscars had an extended window, meaning that the current window will be a short one (only films released between March 1 and the end of the year are eligible).