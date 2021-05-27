Cancel
Fayette, OH

Local business donates to FRHS

By Record Herald
Record-Herald
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal business Mugs and Jugs held a 50/50 raffle during their first ‘Bike Night’ and donated the raised funds to the Fayette Regional Humane Society (FRHS) to help animals. On top of the raffle, owners Donna and Mark Lucas matched the raised 50/50 funds. “Mugs and Jugs is pawsome,” wrote FRHS on social media. Pictured are Mugs and Jugs staff Brandi Althouse and Patricia Bills with FRHS Executive Director Dr. Lee Schrader and Chief Humane Agent/Outreach Director Brad Adams.

