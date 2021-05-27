Have a Hole-y Friday on National Donut Day
Each year, National Donut Day falls on the first Friday of June, which will be June 4 this year. Its origins date back to 1938 when the Salvation Army started a tradition to honor the "Donut Lassies" who gave out baked goods to the front-line soldiers during World War I. New Orleans never shies away from celebrating anything, and National Donut Day is no different. Check out the following five spots to enjoy some of the best fried dough the region has to offer.whereyat.com