‘Jungle Cruise’ Trailer: Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt Search for Treasure

By Hoai-Tran Bui
/Film
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAny movie based on a theme park ride is going to raise some eyebrows. But it looks like it could be smooth sailing for Disney’s Jungle Cruise, a new adventure movie based on one of the first Disney theme park attractions, which takes passengers on a riverboat cruise through the major rivers of Asia, Africa, and South America. Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt star in Jungle Cruise as two adventurers searching for priceless treasure on a treacherous trip down the Amazon, and it clearly shares the same popcorn DNA as Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean. Watch the new Jungle Cruise trailer below.

www.slashfilm.com
