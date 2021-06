No matter how ultralight I go, there is one backpacking luxury I’m unwilling to give up: my book. Whether I’m lounging in frontcountry comfort with a thousand-page novel or wedging a tiny paperback in the outer pocket of my backpack, I always have a story close at hand. For summer overnights I prefer a lighthearted (and physically light) tome, one that won’t keep me—and, depending on headlamp brightness, my tentmate—awake into the wee hours, and doesn’t add too much weight to my pack. These eight picks from Backpacker’s editors are ideal summertime reading, and light enough to bring with whether you prefer paperback or ebook.