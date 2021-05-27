‘Werewolves Within’ Trailer: A Small Town Battles a Werewolf in a Horror Comedy From ‘Scare Me’ Director Josh Ruben

"It's happening again…" Sony Pictures has unveiled the first trailer for Escape Room: Tournament of Champions, the sequel to the horror Escape Room from 2019. And this isn't even the only "escape room" horror either! Tournament of Champions is the new sequel to the box office hit psychological thriller that terrified audiences. In this one, six people unwittingly find themselves locked in another series of escape rooms, slowly uncovering what they have in common to survive… and discovering that they’ve all played the game before. Of course. Starring Taylor Russell, Logan Miller, Thomas Cocquerel, Holland Roden, Indya Moore, Carlito Olivero, and Jay Erving. Uh, this actually looks pretty damn good! This might be better than the first one. I dig the concept of realistic locations turning into game rooms, and there's some cool references in this. Is that lighthouse a nod to Annihilation? Are the lasers a nod to Cube? Check it out.