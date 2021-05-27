‘Werewolves Within’ Trailer: A Small Town Battles a Werewolf in a Horror Comedy From ‘Scare Me’ Director Josh Ruben
A small town is besieged by a mysterious wolf-like predator. The town take shelter indoors, in one closed space together, and they slowly get picked off from inside. It sounds like a solid premise for a horror movie, but an even better one for a video game, and Werewolves Within is actually both: it started out as an Ubisoft multiplayer VR game published in 2016 which has now inspired a horror comedy movie starring Sam Richardson. Watch the latest Werewolves Within trailer below.www.slashfilm.com