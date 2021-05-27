Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

‘Werewolves Within’ Trailer: A Small Town Battles a Werewolf in a Horror Comedy From ‘Scare Me’ Director Josh Ruben

By Hoai-Tran Bui
/Film
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA small town is besieged by a mysterious wolf-like predator. The town take shelter indoors, in one closed space together, and they slowly get picked off from inside. It sounds like a solid premise for a horror movie, but an even better one for a video game, and Werewolves Within is actually both: it started out as an Ubisoft multiplayer VR game published in 2016 which has now inspired a horror comedy movie starring Sam Richardson. Watch the latest Werewolves Within trailer below.

www.slashfilm.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cheyenne Jackson
Person
Milana Vayntrub
Person
Michaela Watkins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Werewolves Within#Werewolf#Video Game#Film Star#Watch Trailer#Comedy Star#Vr#Collegehumor#Mafia#Mexican#Ifc Films#Horror#Trailer Sam Richardson#Director Josh Ruben#Forest Ranger Finn#Harvey Guillen Star#Writer Mishna Wolff#Space
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Ubisoft
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviesheadstuff.org

Film Review | Tongue-in-Cheek Horror-Comedy Psycho Goreman is a Joy to Watch

The 80’s nostalgia trend has had a good moment in the sun, buoyed by the success of Stranger Things. For several years we have had innumerable shots of kids riding bicycles, 80’s pop needle drops and carefully placed ephemera of the period like Rubix cubes. Whilst Psycho Goreman is not the first great 90’s period piece (that would be the very dark and brilliant Super Dark Times), it is an important film in this new canon.
Video Gamesgamingnexus.com

Yoooo...is that Guillermo on the new Werewolves Within trailer?

The new trailer for Ubisoft/IFC Film's horror comedy Werewolves Within dropped today, and I immediately spotted Harvey Guillen, the wonderful actor that plays vampire familiar/slayer Guillermo on the fantastic FX What We Do in the Shadows show. In fact, there are a lot of familiar faces in this new trailer,...
TV SeriesDeadline

‘Housebroken’ Creators & Stars On Animated Comedy’s Genesis During Production On ‘Veep’ & Prep That Goes Into Portraying Anthropomorphic Animals

The creators and stars of Housebroken gathered virtually on Thursday to tease their adult animated sitcom, which centers on pets in group therapy. During a panel, as part of the Fox Entertainment Summer Press Tour, co-creator/EPs Clea DuVall, Gabrielle Allan and Jennifer Crittenden explained that the initial idea for the series came to DuVall while the trio were working on HBO comedy, Veep.
Moviesnewsbrig.com

New Trailers: The Tomorrow War, Eternals, Infinite, Werewolves Within, and more

So tonight is the finale for Mare of Easttown and there are so many threads that need to be tied up that I legitimately don’t know how they’ll answer all the open questions. I have a theory of who the killer is, and I don’t think it’s the same person who fathered Erin’s baby. Will Mare ever find happiness? It seems unlikely, I’m afraid. But maybe she’ll find answers or closure.
Moviesnightmarishconjurings.com

[News] WEREWOLVES WITHIN Trailer Will Have You Howling

IFC Films has officially dropped a brand new poster and trailer for WEREWOLVES WITHIN, which you can check out below. Let us know what you think of the trailer. After a proposed pipeline creates divisions within the small town of Beaverfield, and a snowstorm traps its residents together inside the local inn, newly arrived forest ranger FINN (Sam Richardson) and postal worker CECILY (Milana Vayntrub) must try to keep the peace and uncover the truth behind a mysterious creature that has begun terrorizing the community.
MoviesFirst Showing

Trailer for Horror Sequel 'Escape Room: Tournament of Champions'

"It's happening again…" Sony Pictures has unveiled the first trailer for Escape Room: Tournament of Champions, the sequel to the horror Escape Room from 2019. And this isn't even the only "escape room" horror either! Tournament of Champions is the new sequel to the box office hit psychological thriller that terrified audiences. In this one, six people unwittingly find themselves locked in another series of escape rooms, slowly uncovering what they have in common to survive… and discovering that they’ve all played the game before. Of course. Starring Taylor Russell, Logan Miller, Thomas Cocquerel, Holland Roden, Indya Moore, Carlito Olivero, and Jay Erving. Uh, this actually looks pretty damn good! This might be better than the first one. I dig the concept of realistic locations turning into game rooms, and there's some cool references in this. Is that lighthouse a nod to Annihilation? Are the lasers a nod to Cube? Check it out.
TV & VideosHollywood News

Clip from horror-comedy ‘Vicious Fun’, which is set to land on Shudder in June

Here’s a clip from an upcoming horror-comedy which we rather like. Vicious Fun is heading to genre streamer Shudder next month, and is a great watch. Joel (Evan Marsh, Shazam!), a caustic 1980’s film critic for a national horror magazine, finds himself unwittingly trapped in a self-help group for serial killers. With no other choice, Joel attempts to blend in with his homicidal surroundings or risk becoming the next victim.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Werewolves Within movie trailer brings Ubisoft's VR social game to life

The new trailer for the upcoming Werewolves Within movie adaptation gives a taste of what it looks like when a VR social game comes to life. In case you haven't played it, Werewolves Within is a 2016 VR game from developer Red Storm Entertainment and publisher Ubisoft designed to emulate the experience of playing a tabletop game with some friends in real life. Basically, it's a classic social deduction game where you have to figure out which player is the werewolf in disguise.
MoviesTor.com

Everyone’s a Suspect in the Latest Werewolves Within

Between this trailer and the first teaser, Werewolves Within has one gag, and it’s very good at it: People in remote small towns can get strange. So strange, in fact, that just about any one of them could be the murderous werewolf wreaking havoc among the townsfolk. It’s probably not the new-to-town ranger (Sam Richardson) or the sweet postal worker (Milana Vayntrub). But it could be! You don’t know! “Everything here is a little … questionable,” as Cecily (Vayntrub) says.
MoviesCollider

Phil Lord, Chris Miller and ‘Barb & Star’ Director Josh Greenbaum Teaming up for Action-Comedy ‘Strays’

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller have yet another project on the way, as they are working on a live-action adult action-comedy flick called Strays, joined by a great creative team, including director Josh Greenbaum and writer Dan Perrault. Greenbaum just made his narrative directorial debut with Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar, and Perrault is the creator of the mockumentary Netflix series American Vandal, so it’s safe to say Strays is in good hands.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Sci-fi horror-comedy Creatures gets a trailer and poster

Distributor Black Mandala has released a poster and trailer for director Tony Jopia’s (Cute Little Buggers) sci-fi horror-comedy Creatures which follows a group of astronomy students and their fearless teacher as they get more than they bargained for on a field trip when they encounter a furry little alien who is being targeted by a group of bloodythirsty extraterrestrials; check them out here…
MoviesFirst Showing

Official US Trailer for Intense Eco-Horror Film 'Gaia' from South Africa

"Mother we ask your forgiveness." Decay Releasing has unveiled a chilling full-length official US trailer for an eerie, mysterious eco horror fantasy film titled Gaia from South African filmmaker Jaco Bouwer. We posted a teaser trailer for this a few months ago, as it originally premiered in the Midnighters category at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year. In the depths of an ancient forest, something has been growing. Something older than humanity itself, and perhaps greater too. When a park ranger discovers a strange man and his son living wild, she stumbles onto a secret that is about to change the world. The horror film stars Monique Rockman, Carel Nel, Anthony Oseyemi, and Alex Van Dyk. Reviews from SXSW describe it as "a stunning assault on the senses" and "lovers of the defiantly feminine and vengeful natural world will find plenty to chew on in Gaia." This reminds me of Annihilation, but it's way more crazy once it gets going.
MoviesFirst Showing

First Trailer for Supernatural Horror Film 'The Medium' from Thailand

"A story about shamanism in Thailand…" An early promo trailer has debuted for a new supernatural horror film from Thailand titled The Medium, the latest from acclaimed Thai filmmaker Banjong Pisanthanakun (Shutter, Alone, Pee Mak, One Day). The film is being sold at the Cannes Market this year and is looking to get some extra buzz with this early trailer drop. The Medium is a rural horror thriller telling the story of a shaman's inheritance in the poor Isan region of Thailand. "The spirit that appears to be possessing a family member might not be the benevolent Goddess they believe it to be." Ohh that sounds very freaky. No cast is announced yet, but the film is being produced by fellow Korean filmmaker Na Hong-jin (of The Chaser, The Yellow Sea, The Wailing). Horror fans definitely need to keep an eye out for this. It looks utterly terrifying.