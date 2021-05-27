‘Old’ Trailer: Terrified Beachgoers Rapidly Age in M. Night Shyamalan’s New Thriller

The Tense New Thriller Premieres on Digital, on Demand and in Select Theaters July 30, 2021 from Shout! Studios. Check out this trailer:. The tense and twisty home invasion thriller MASQUERADE, written and directed by Shane Dax Taylor (Isolation, Bloodworth, Close Range) premieres on digital, on demand and in select cinemas nationwide on July 30, 2021 from Shout! Studios. In the dark tale of truth and consequences Bella Thorne (Midnight Sun, Assassination Nation, Netflix’s The Babysitter franchise) leads a stellar cast of Alyvia Alyn Lind (Netflix’s Daybreak, Overboard), Skyler Samuels (The Gifted, American Horror Story) with Mircea Monroe (Book Club, Fifty Shades of Black) and Austin Nichols (The Walking Dead, Bates Motel). Eleven-year-old Casey (Lind) is home alone — until a group of intruders, led by Rose (Thorne), break in. They plan to steal her family’s priceless collection of artwork, but their wreckless ambition is outmatched only by Rose’s opportunism. Casey must struggle to survive as the stakes grow ever higher and the invaders prove themselves willing to stop at nothing to get what they want. A Production of Racer Entertainment, and A Shane Dax Taylor Film, MASQUERADE is produced by Steven Schneider (Glass, Insidious: The Lost Key), Shane Dax Taylor, and Kenneth Burke (Black Cadillac, Bloodworth).