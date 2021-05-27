Bethlehem man charged in overdose death following Northampton County grand jury probe

A Northampton County grand jury has recommended homicide charges against a Bethlehem man who allegedly delivered a deadly dose of drugs to a Bethlehem Township man last year.

Ian Nathaniel Green, 27, was arrested Wednesday on charges of third-degree murder, drug delivery resulting in death, and manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture controlled substance. He’s being held in Northampton County Jail under $150,000 bail.

The Northampton County district attorney’s office Thursday announced the charges against Green.

The grand jury found enough evidence to determine that Green was responsible for providing the drugs that caused the Feb. 28, 2020, death of Tanner Bibeau, 34. Authorities say Bibeau was found dead at his home in the 2300 block of Hannah’s Lane in Bethlehem Township.

Authorities said Bibeau’s death was considered an overdose that could be attributed to “a mixed substance toxicity” that included opioids.

Details about the death, and what led authorities to suspect Green, are scarce because the district attorney’s office has sealed the arrest warrant, citing the continuing investigation.