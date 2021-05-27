Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Batavia, NY

COVID-19 testing not required to attend "Rockin’ the Downs" concert series

By Anthony Reyes
Posted by 
WKBW 7 Eyewitness News
WKBW 7 Eyewitness News
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Kj13_0aDPjLqd00

Batavia Downs announced its entry and seating plan for its "Rockin’ the Downs" concert series this summer.

The concert series gets underway with Almost Queen taking the stage on June 11, the rest of the lineup is as follows:

June 18: Vince Neil
June 25: Steve Augeri, formerly of Journey
July 2: Molly Hatchet
July 9: Don Felder, formerly of The Eagles
July 16: Tommy James & The Shondells
July 23: Skid Row
July 30: The Grass Roots
August 6: The Machine, a Pink Floyd Tribute
August 13: Queensrÿche
August 20: Puddle of Mudd
August 27: Spin Doctors

Batavia Downs says it will not be requiring a negative COVID-19 test to attend and all pairs of seats will be spaced 6 feet apart. Those who are vaccinated will not be required to wear a mask. Those who are not vaccinated, including minors, are encouraged to wear a mask indoors but can take off their mask outdoors.

“We are looking forward to welcoming music fans back to Batavia Downs, “ said Henry Wojtaszek, president and CEO of Batavia Downs. “We are encouraged by the hard work put in, not only by our staff, but by all the citizens of Western New York that have followed protocols and directives to allow us to safely put on these events once again.”

For more information visit the Batavia Downs website here.

WKBW 7 Eyewitness News

WKBW 7 Eyewitness News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
640K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 Eyewitness News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
Batavia, NY
Government
City
Batavia, NY
Batavia, NY
Entertainment
Batavia, NY
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy James
Person
Don Felder
Person
Vince Neil
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Pink Floyd#Queensr Che#Music Fans#Skid Row#Shondells#The Eagles#Outdoors#July#Puddle#Grass Roots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Auburn, NYmonroecopost.com

Local artists featured in Schweinfurth’s ‘Made in NY’

“Made in NY 2021” will open at the Schweinfurth Art Center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn, on June 12 with 73 pieces by 69 artists who represent 44% of the counties in New York state. This is the 25th year the art center has held the annual juried exhibit and the...
Genesee County, NYThe Daily News Online

Old Hippies hit the road for afternoon concert

The Old Hippies are hitting the road this afternoon for the duo's weekly "Home to Home" concert. The concert, featuring longtime Genesee County musicians Bill and Kay McDonald, is scheduled for 4 p.m. from a "fluid location," meaning a live performance on-location, rather than the living room of their Florida home. The concert will be livestreamed on Bill McDonald's Facebook page. Here's an additional link to today's concert.
Genesee County, NYThe Daily News Online

Genesee County Park to host outdoor camp

EAST BETHANY — Registration is open for Environmental Science Camp at the Genesee County Park & Forest. The hands-on outdoor camp is for students entering 7th to 10th grades, organizers said in a news release. It meets 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 12 to 16 at the park’s Interpretive Nature Center.
Batavia, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Free vaccine clinic coming to Batavia Downs on Friday

BATAVIA, N.Y. — ​If you need a vaccine and you’re in the Batavia area, you can get one without an appointment this week, and walk away with some free swag. Batavia Downs is partnering with the Genesee and Orleans County health departments to offer a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic this Friday from 3-7 p.m. at the Park Place Events Center.
East Bethany, NYthelcn.com

Sign-ups underway for East Bethany yoga hike

EAST BETHANY — A yoga hike will be conducted Saturday at the Genesee County Park & Forest. The hike will take place 10 to 11:30 a.m. Participants will journey through the forest, meadows and wetlands to enjoy yoga in open areas among the trees and sounds of nature. Yoga will...
Corfu, NYWKBW-TV

Get a COVID-19 vaccine, get free tickets to Darien Lake

CORFU, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments are offering two free tickets to the amusement park at Six Flags Darien Lake, if you attend their COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Tuesday. The clinic runs from 1 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11 at the Human Resources...