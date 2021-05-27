Brazil's Butantan aims to supply 40 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine by year-end

(Adds details on Japan, Mexico, Argentina, updates African Union, Oxford Biomedica, Emergent) May 26 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca signed a deal on Wednesday in Japan to produce the COVID-19 vaccine, Vaxzevria, that it developed with Oxford University. AstraZeneca has signed manufacturing deals with at least 20 firms for distribution worldwide. Here are the deals it has signed, with the most recent first: SUPPLY DEALS REGION/GROUP DOSES FUNDING EXPECTED FURTHER DELIVERIES Mexico, 4 million Undisclosed Last week of May Argentina 2021 African Dropped plans to Afreximbank had Ongoing Union secure the earlier planned vaccines for to provide members from the advance Serum Institute of procurement India to avoid commitment duplicating guarantees of efforts by COVAX. up to $2 COVAX aims to billion to the deliver 600 manufacturers million shots Bahrain Undisclosed Undisclosed Received first delivery from Serum in January Japan Will procure 120 Undisclosed Undisclosed million doses from domestic makers Chile Had a pre-deal to Undisclosed Undisclosed purchase 14.4 million doses but eventually signed to buy 4 million Saudi Arabia 3 million from Undisclosed January 2021 Serum Ecuador Approximately 5 Allocated some Mass vaccination million $200 million started in March overall to buy vaccines Germany 3 million doses Undisclosed In February Mali Wants to buy more Over 31 billion At the end of than 8.4 million CFA francs with March doses financial assistance from GAVI Morocco 2 million Undisclosed Received in January Bolivia 5 million from Undisclosed 228,000 doses Serum arrived in March India 110 million from Federal govt To be delivered in Serum Institute as received doses May, June and July of Apr 28, at 150 Indian according to govt rupees per dose Kenya 24 million Undisclosed Arrived in second week of February Peru 14 million Undisclosed Supply not due to begin arriving until September Vietnam 30 million Undisclosed Unknown Indonesia 50 million Undisclosed One batch arrived in April 2021 Malaysia 6.4 million Undisclosed Unknown Colombia 10 million Undisclosed Unknown Philippines 17 million, Undisclosed Due to receive 2.6 including a mln shots in May; private sector received 525,600 agreement for 2.6 doses through million COVAX Thailand Initially 26 Previously First batch million doses, approved budget expected to be addition under of 6 billion available in {nL4N2IC2R6] further agreement baht ($199 mid-2021 ?Status unknown million) Bangladesh 30 million from Undisclosed Received over 9 [ Serum mln doses from nL1N2HR0V9] Serum earlier; in March, India gifts 1.2 mln free doses Spain 31.6 million under Undisclosed Between Dec. 2020 European Union and June 2021 scheme Switzerland 5.3 million Undisclosed Unknown Canada Up to 20 million Undisclosed Unknown doses Australia "Enough" for Undisclosed Unknown population of 25 million, free of cost European 300 million, 750 million Some by end-2020 Union option of euros for 300 additional 100 million doses million dropped after delays Latin Initially produce Estimated at First half 2021 America, 150 million doses, $600 million excluding and eventually for the first Brazil make at least 400 150 million million doses Japan 120 million doses Undisclosed 30 million doses by March 2021 China Private deal aimed Undisclosed Some by end-2020 for annual production capacity of at least 100 million doses in 2020, and at least 200 million doses by the end 2021 South Korea 20 million Undisclosed First shipment was [ in February nL1N2IO01E] Russia Unknown Undisclosed Unknown Israel Unknown Undisclosed Unknown Brazil Initially receive $356 million Unknown 100 million doses Serum One billion Undisclosed 400 million before Institute of end-2020 were India expected previously Epidemic 300 million $750 million, Some before end- response with $383 from 2020 group CEPI CEPI and Vaccine alliance GAVI United 300 million $1.2 billion Was earlier States expected by Oct. 2020 United 100 million 84 million 4 million in 2020. Kingdom pounds Earlier about 30 million doses were expected with initial deliveries by Sept/Oct. 2020. MANUFACTURING DEALS FIRM BASED IN DEAL VALUE FOR FURTHER Nipro Corp Japan Undisclosed Filling the shot into vials and packaging it, due to start in June 2021 KM Biologics, Japan Undisclosed Preparing and bottling part of Meiji doses holdings IDT Biologika Germany Undisclosed Contract manufacturing expected to speed up output of finished COVID-19 vaccine in the second quarter CSL Ltd Australia Undisclosed Additional 20 million requested by Australian government, approximately 30 million doses already being manufactured Halix B.V. Netherlands Undisclosed Commercial manufacture of the vaccine Siam Thailand Undisclosed Manufacture and supply Bioscience, the vaccine in Thailand SCG and other nations in Southeast Asia Albany U.S. Undisclosed Produce millions of Molecular doses through finishing Research services at manufacturing plant in Albuquerque, New Mexico Oxford UK 15 million Unknown number of doses Biomedica pounds to for large-scale reserve commercial manufacture manufacturin under expanded deal. In g capacity, May, company said AZ further 35 commissioned more million batches from it for H2 pounds plus 2021 costs payable in certain situations Catalent U.S. Undisclosed Making the drug substance at its Maryland facility. AZ's second deal with firm Foundation of Mexico Undisclosed Latin American supply Mexican with Argentina, billionaire excluding Brazil, could Carlos Slim reach 250 million mAbxience of Argentina Undisclosed Initially producing 150 the INSUD million doses for Latin Group America, excluding Brazil Kangtai Bio China Undisclosed Aimed for Annual production capacity of at least 100 million doses in 2020, and at least 200 million doses by end-2021 Emergent U.S. $174 million Undisclosed doses in BioSolutions second deal with AZ. Cut manufacturing for AZ vaccine at its Baltimore plant in April SK Bioscience South Korea Undisclosed Undiluted solutions of the vaccine until early 2021 R-Pharm Russia Undisclosed Unknown doses Daiichi Japan Undisclosed Unknown doses Sankyo Fundação Brazil $127 million About 30 million doses Osvaldo Cruz (Fiocruz) Symbiosis Scotland Undisclosed Clinical trial supply Pharmaceutica l Cobra U.S. Undisclosed One million doses per Biosciences month Catalent U.S. Undisclosed Vial filling and packaging capacity at its manufacturing facility in Anagni, Italy Emergent U.S. $87 million 300 million doses BioSolutions Serum India Undisclosed One billion doses for Institute of low and middle-income India countries. 400 million before end-2020 were expected previously Oxford UK Undisclosed Manufacturing unknown Biomedica number of doses Sources: Company statements, Government reports, WHO, Reuters reporting (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Jason Neely and Clarence Fernandez)