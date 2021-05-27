Virginia reaches milestone of 8 million COVID-19 vaccine doses given

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 674,439 total cases, 524,769 of which are confirmed and 149,670 are probable. There are 11,152 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,415 being confirmed and 1,737 being probable. The case numbers are up by 357, and deaths are up by 9 since Wednesday.

A total of 7,391,804 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Thursday Virginia has given a total of 8,020,944 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 41,467 statewide doses given in a day. Hampton Roads administered 14% of the statewide COVID-19 vaccines given since Wednesday. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated its numbers. As of Thursday, there are 412 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 102 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 514 being hospitalized for coronavirus-related illness.

142 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

80 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 817 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,059 in the state - that's 27% usage.

55,946 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: